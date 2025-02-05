Jon Gruden opens up about the best place to watch a football game in college football

Dayton Flyers football advisor Jon Gruden has seen it all—from winning a Super Bowl to mentoring elite quarterbacks. But when it comes to the best place to watch a college football game, one experience stands out.

Gruden joined the "It's All About the Team" podcast with former Ohio State coach Jim Tressel this week. Tressel asked about the ultimate game-day environment and Gruden recalled his first visit to Neyland Stadium for Tennessee’s spring game after their Sugar Bowl victory.

"I remember my very first experience there,” Gruden said. “It was the spring game after they won the Sugar Bowl and they were going to break a world record -- the Guinness Book of World Records for the most people to ever attend a spring football game…

It was the GAs against the full-time coaches. I'm a GA, so we run out there. It's the Orange and White game. I'm coaching the White team with the GAs. And they introduce your name – ‘For the white team, Jon Gruden’. I'm like, 'Ah dang, this is unbelievable'. It gives you goosebumps running down your veins, man. It was awesome.” [Timestamp - 20:09]

Gruden also reflected on the legendary coaching staff at Tennessee during that era:

“Johnny Majors. Ron Zook is on the staff...Phil Fulmer was the offensive line coach. David Cutcliffe, who was the man at Duke, was our tight ends coach. We had a hell of a staff, man,” he said.

“Ken Donahue was Bear Bryant's number one assistant all those years, he was our defensive coordinator. So I was in a football factory, and I loved it, man.”

For Gruden, the energy at Neyland Stadium was unmatched. And coming from a coach who has seen football at every level, that says a lot.

Could Jon Gruden return to coaching? The Saints might have a spot for him

The New Orleans Saints remain the only NFL team without a head coach this offseason, and all signs point to Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore as a top target. However, Moore is expected to wait until after the Super Bowl before making any decisions.

If Moore accepts the Saints job, Pro Football Talk reports that Jon Gruden could be considered for a role on his staff.

Former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden - Source: Imagn

Why is Jon Gruden in the conversation?

Gruden brings 15 years of NFL head coaching experience, including stints with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the then-Oakland Raiders. He served as the Las Vegas Raiders' head coach from 2018 to 2021 before resigning due to an email scandal that surfaced from his time at ESPN.

The Saints are already familiar with Gruden. In 2023, he worked as an offensive consultant for the team, helping quarterback Derek Carr—whom he previously coached in Las Vegas. His experience and connection to Carr could make him an asset if Moore takes over in New Orleans.

A look back at Gruden’s coaching career

Gruden’s most notable achievement came in 2002 when the Buccaneers acquired him from the Raiders in a blockbuster trade. Tampa Bay sent first-round picks in 2002 and 2003, second-round picks in 2002 and 2004, and $8 million in cash to Oakland in exchange for their head coach. That season, he led the Buccaneers to a dominant Super Bowl XXXVII victory over his former team.

What’s next for the Saints?

Jon Gruden’s potential return to the sidelines hinges on Moore accepting the head coaching job. Until then, the Saints remain in limbo as the final team without a head coach for the 2024 season.

Also Read: Ex Raiders HC Jon Gruden reveals reasons that compelled him to almost take the Vols job: "My wife cheered at Tennessee"

