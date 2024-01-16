Jonah Coleman transfer portal: 5 landing spots for the Arizona RB ft. Washington Huskies

Jonah Coleman is set to become the latest member of the Arizona Wildcats to enter the transfer portal following the departure of coach Jedd Fisch to the Washington Huskies. Hayes Fawcett of On3 broke the news, tweeting:

"BREAKING: Arizona RB Jonah Coleman plans to enter the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports The 5’9 220 RB totaled 1,550 Yards & 10 TDs in his time at Arizona Will have 3 years of eligibility remaining."

Coleman joined the Wildcats as a three-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class. He ran for 1,243 yards and nine touchdowns on 203 carries while adding 33 receptions for 307 yards and one touchdown.

Take a look at where the running back could land below.

5 Jonah Coleman landing spots

#1: Washington Huskies

The Washington Huskies seem like the most obvious landing spot for Jonah Coleman. Joining the Huskies would reunite him with Jedd Fisch, who recruited him to the Arizona Wildcats and coached him for both seasons of his collegiate career. His recently liked posts on X (formerly Twitter) suggested that he could follow Fisch to Washington.

#2: Colorado Buffaloes

The Colorado Buffaloes had the least rushing production of any FBS team in 2023. Deion Sanders has shown that he is willing to utilize the transfer portal, perhaps more than any coach in college football history. Adding Jonah Coleman would fill a big hole for the program and it would not be a surprise to see him heavily targeted by the Buffaloes.

#3: Ohio State Buckeyes

While the Ohio State Buckeyes will get TreVeyon Henderson back for the 2024 season, their rushing attack ranked just 84th in the nation in 2023. While joining the Buckeyes would relocate Coleman to the Midwest, conference realignment has negated the significance of that.

#4: Michigan Wolverines

The Michigan Wolverines are another Big Ten powerhouse that could be in the market for a running back via the transfer portal. While Donovan Edwards will return next season, they will lose Blake Corum to the 2024 NFL draft. Adding Jonah Coleman would allow the Wolverines to continue to utilize a one-two punch out of their backfield.

#5: Arizona Wildcats

While Jedd Fisch's departure from the Arizona Wildcats led to Jonah Coleman entering the transfer portal, a return should not be fully ruled out. The Wildcats are the only program Coleman knows and he could opt for familiarity by returning.