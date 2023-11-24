Jonathan Smith to Michigan State nearing conclusion as school locks in on coaching target for 2024: Reports

Oregon State Beavers coach Jonathan Smith to Michigan State theories have been one of the biggest rumors in college football this season. He has been getting his alma mater, Oregon State, back to prominence after playing there 20 years ago. However, the Michigan State Spartans have identified him as their top target to be the program's next coach.

One person under anonymity discussed how for the Spartans, their main focus is to get Jonathan Smith to Michigan State.

"Jonathan Smith is the focus. They've talked to a lot of guys, but he is who they want." H/t Football Scoop

Jonathan Smith to Michigan State would be a great hire if the Spartans were able to wrangle him away from Oregon State. However, he is not the only person that the Michigan State Spartans have discussed their vacancy with, as they have talked to Mike Elko, Dave Doeren, Pat Narduzzi, interim coach Harlon Barnett and Jason Candle as potential coaches.

Michigan State University has been searching for a coach for the entire college football season, as they fired former coach Mel Tucker prior to the start of the 2023 college football season.

Jonathan Smith to Michigan State: What makes him the best option available?

Jonathan Smith to Michigan State has been something that has been speculated a bit throughout the season and when there is smoke, there is fire.

Jonathan Smith has been doing well throughout his tenure, as he has built the program from a 2-10 team in 2018 when he took over to now being one of the top-ranked programs in college football.

After struggling to create the program he wanted, Smith has built the Oregon State Beavers into one of the better programs in the United States.

Their offense heading into Week 13 of the college football season is 17th in the country with 36.3 points per game, while their defense is tied for 34th with 20.6 points per game up to this point.

He has shown the ability to bring a team down in the dumps through the recruiting and NCAA Transfer Portal could be something he does extremely well. With the prestige of the Big Ten Conference, this could be a great addition to the program, which is getting better quickly.

Jonathan Smith to Michigan State would be a home run for the Spartans heading into the future with the UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans among others, joining the Big Ten Conference next season.