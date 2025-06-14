Jordan Botelho injury update: Massive blow for Marcus Freeman as veteran DE suffers huge medical setback

Notre Dame defensive end Jordan Botelho suffered a torn pectoral muscle, reports confirmed on Friday. He needs to undergo surgery and is expected to miss the start of the 2025 season for Marcus Freeman's Fighting Irish.
All we know about Notre Dame DE Jordan Botelho's injury
According to reports, Jordan Botelho tore his pectoral muscle in offseason training away from Notre Dame’s campus earlier in the week. The defensive end arrived at school on Friday wearing a sling to support his left arm.
Botelho's injury will reportedly keep him sidelined for nearly four months. He could miss up to six games, or half of the 2025 regular season, before potentially returning to action.
Here's a look at the Fighting Irish's full schedule for the 2025 season:
- Sunday, Aug. 31 at Miami
- Saturday, Sept. 13 vs. Texas A&M
- Saturday, Sept. 20 vs. Purdue
- Saturday, Sept. 27 at Arkansas
- Saturday, Oct. 4 vs. Boise State
- Saturday, Oct. 11 vs. NC State
- Saturday, Oct. 18 vs. USC
- Saturday, Nov. 1 at Boston College
- Saturday, Nov. 8 vs. Navy
- Saturday, Nov. 15 at Pittsburgh
- Saturday, November 22 vs. Syracuse
- Saturday, Nov. 29 at Stanford
Botelho will enter his sixth year at Notre Dame in the 2025 season.
In 2024, he got off to a strong start. However, in the third game of the season, the defensive end injured his knee when Notre Dame beat Purdue 66-7. He was ruled out for the rest of the campaign as the Fighting Irish reached the College Football Playoff national championship game, where they lost to Ohio State.
Botelho's absence will be a big blow to Notre Dame. Fortunately for the program, it has a few defensive ends in its roster who could fill in for the veteran. These include Boubacar Traore, Josh Burnham, Junior Tuihalamaka, Bryce Young and Loghan Thomas.
Botelho has played 50 games for the Fighting Irish across five years and recorded 77 tackles, 11.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss.
