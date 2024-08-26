Jordan Brand signs with USC brothers: Trojans football players script history with latest endorsement deal

Jordan Brand has made its entry into the NIL landscape by signing the USC brothers - Zion and Zachariah Branch, before the 2024 college football season kicks off. The historic endorsement deal is the brand’s first-ever under the NIL partnership.

Zion, a safety, and Zachariah, a wide receiver and return specialist, have unlocked a new milestone. The Jordan Brand is committed to fostering future sports talent, with the Branch brothers at the forefront. Announcing the deal, the brand stated:

“Jordan Brand is pleased to continue its commitment to fostering the future of sport with and propel the brand's legacy forward with the Branch Brothers.”

Last season, Zachariah racked up 320 receiving yards and three touchdowns and became USC's first-ever true freshman First-Team All-American. Meanwhile, Zion, who recorded 22 tackles before an injury cut his season short, is back healthy.

The NIL deals have been a lucrative opportunity for athletes and are transforming the new era of college athletics. They allow players like the Branch brothers to start building their personal brands before going pro.

USC brothers are thrilled to join Jordan Brand

Zachariah and Zion Branch are following in the footsteps of NFL stars like Dak Prescott and Jalen Hurts. The USC Trojans duo are thrilled to be part of such an exclusive group. Talking to Sportico, Zacharia, the younger brother, said:

"It’s a huge blessing. It’s just an honor to be chosen since there’s only a select few that go through this with Jordan Brand. We’re making history. … Jordan is the standard; he’s greatness. We’re excited about it and super grateful for the opportunity.”

The brothers see this Jordan Brand partnership as a chance to set an example both on and off the field. Apart from this historic deal, the brothers also have partnerships with C4 Energy, Gillette, and Honey Stinger, thanks to Excel Sports Management, the company that represents them.

With the 2024 season about to kick off, the Branch brothers are ready to seize the moment. USC faces No. 13 LSU on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Also read: USC's Zachariah Branch sees unexpected surge in NIL valuation and social media following after spectacular Saturday win: Reports

