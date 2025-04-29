"Jordan Hudson stormed out in middle of it": Bill Belichick's CBS interview controversy gets bigger with latest reports on 24 Y/O GF

Bill Belichick and Jordan Hudson have made headlines following the former's CBS Sunday Morning interview. During the conversation, Jordan, who was initially not in the frame, appeared to shut down a question about how the 73-year-old Belichick first met her, which led to some awkwardness in the room.

Ad

Later, on Monday, TMZ reported that CBS had to cut 30 minutes from the interview that aired because Jordan "stormed out of it in the middle of it." Per reports, the 24-year-old influencer also expected Belichick to follow her out.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Per TMZ, Hudson interrupted Belichick's interview more than once and "even when the legendary coach was answering questions about football, she would stop and correct him."

CBS journalist Tony Dokoupil was interviewing Belichick regarding the release of his new book, "The Art of Winning," which is set to be published on May 6. However, when Dokupil asked how the couple met, Hudson sternly shut down the question entirely.

“We’re not talking about this,” Hudson said off-camera at the producer’s table.

Ad

A video clip of the incident went viral on social media. During the interview, Belichick also said that he doesn't care much about what people think about his relationship with a woman nearly 50 years younger than him.

It's unclear why Hudson informed Belichick that she didn't want him to answer the question about how they met. However, it only led to more intrigue from fans on social media.

Jordan Hudson reportedly met Bill Belichick on a flight in 2021

NFL: North Carolina HC Bill Belichick (L) and Jordan Hudson - Source: Imagn

According to reports from TMZ, Bill Belichick and Jordan Hudson first met during a flight they shared in 2021. At the time, Belichick was still coaching the New England Patriots, while Hudson reportedly worked as a cheerleader.

Ad

They sparked dating rumors when they were spotted together in January 2023. In June 2024, Belichick and Hudson confirmed their romance.

Earlier this year, in February, Jordan and Belichick walked the red carpet together at the NFL Honors ceremony.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.