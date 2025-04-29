"Jordan Hudson stormed out in middle of it": Bill Belichick's CBS interview controversy gets bigger with latest reports on 24 Y/O GF

Bill Belichick and Jordan Hudson have made headlines following the former's CBS Sunday Morning interview. During the conversation, Jordan, who was initially not in the frame, appeared to shut down a question about how the 73-year-old Belichick first met her, which led to some awkwardness in the room.
Later, on Monday, TMZ reported that CBS had to cut 30 minutes from the interview that aired because Jordan "stormed out of it in the middle of it." Per reports, the 24-year-old influencer also expected Belichick to follow her out.
Per TMZ, Hudson interrupted Belichick's interview more than once and "even when the legendary coach was answering questions about football, she would stop and correct him."
CBS journalist Tony Dokoupil was interviewing Belichick regarding the release of his new book, "The Art of Winning," which is set to be published on May 6. However, when Dokupil asked how the couple met, Hudson sternly shut down the question entirely.
“We’re not talking about this,” Hudson said off-camera at the producer’s table.
A video clip of the incident went viral on social media. During the interview, Belichick also said that he doesn't care much about what people think about his relationship with a woman nearly 50 years younger than him.
It's unclear why Hudson informed Belichick that she didn't want him to answer the question about how they met. However, it only led to more intrigue from fans on social media.
Jordan Hudson reportedly met Bill Belichick on a flight in 2021
According to reports from TMZ, Bill Belichick and Jordan Hudson first met during a flight they shared in 2021. At the time, Belichick was still coaching the New England Patriots, while Hudson reportedly worked as a cheerleader.
They sparked dating rumors when they were spotted together in January 2023. In June 2024, Belichick and Hudson confirmed their romance.
Earlier this year, in February, Jordan and Belichick walked the red carpet together at the NFL Honors ceremony.
