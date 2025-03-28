Jordan Seaton has 1 clear question for the recruits after Coach Prime’s mega $54,000,000 contract extension

Deion Sanders agreed to a blockbuster five-year $54 million contract extension with the Colorado Buffaloes, reports confirmed on Friday. The deal ties Coach Prime to the program through the 2029 season,

After Colorado offensive tackle Jordan Seaton caught wind of Sanders' extension, he tweeted a question for the recruits who were unsure of committing to the program.

"What’s stopping you from coming now ?" Seaton tweeted.

Some had questioned whether Sanders would remain at Colorado in the 2025 season, since his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, declared for this year's NFL draft. There were also rumors suggesting that Coach Prime might ditch the Buffs to take a job in the NFL or for a different college program in the country.

However, with his extension, Sanders is expected to remain in Boulder for the foreseeable future. The lucrative deal is also a reward for his solid work in the past two seasons.

Sanders coached two-way star Travis Hunter to the Heisman Trophy in 2024. Meanwhile, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. The two Buffaloes stars have declared for the draft, where they are projected as top 10 picks.

A look at Coach Prime's Colorado record

Colorado Buffaloes HC Deion Sanders - Source: Imagn

Colorado hired Deion Sanders in December 2022. He did not have a fruitful first season, posting an underwhelming 4-8 record in 2023 and failing to lead the Buffs to a bowl game.

However, in the 2024 season, they posted a 9-3 record in the regular season and were the No. 20-ranked team in the AP Poll. They qualified for a bowl game but lost that matchup against BYU.

Sanders has compiled a 13-12 record in two seasons at Colorado. While that might not appear impressive, he has changed the culture of the program.

It will be interesting to see how Coach Prime deals with the pressures of his lucrative extension, along with losing some of his key players to the NFL draft in the upcoming season.

