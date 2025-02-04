Jordan Seaton shares his plans to buy $235,025 worth beast as he gears up to give Shedeur Sanders a stiff competition

Jordan Seaton had an excellent freshman year at Colorado in 2024 and secured some lucrative NIL deals. The Buffs' offensive tackle plans to buy himself a Bentley Bentayga, which is worth $235,025, as per the manufacturer.

In a YouTube video posted by "Well Off Media" on Monday, Seaton outlined his plans to add a new car to his garage that will look more stylish next to his Maybach, which was gifted to him by Shedeur Sanders.

"I'm gonna get me, I don't know, probably get me a Bentley Bentayga," Seaton said (06:54). "I'm telling you one on one. That next to my Maybach, somebody would say no, but you know what I'll probably get me a black edition. We're not buying used cars either, but brand new off the lot, fresh."

Sanders gifted Seaton a reported $200,000 Maybach at the end of Colorado's 2024 regular season for his excellent performances. In a video posted on X on Dec. 2, the quarterback explained why he gifted Seaton the car.

"He protect the backside so he had to get the bach," Sanders said.

While Seaton has resumed practice for Colorado's 2025 season, Sanders is set to go pro. The two played together for just one season but formed a strong bond.

Jordan Seaton says he already misses Shedeur Sanders and a few other CU players at practice

In the "Well Off Media" video, Jordan Seaton opened up about getting back to practice without Shedeur Sanders and a few other Colorado Buffaloes stars who declared for the 2025 NFL draft.

"It's hard coming to the facility and not having Shedeur, Trav (Hunter), Jimmy (Horn Jr.), Bentley, Justin (Mayers)," Seaton said (6:28). "It's hard coming to a facility and not having those guys. But they left a good foundation here. So now all we got to do is put our head down and work for real."

In the 2024 season, Seaton played in all 13 games, helping the Buffs finish with a 9-4 record (7-2 Big 12). He played in 612 pass-blocking snaps and only allowed three sacks, helping Sanders flourish.

While it remains to be seen who will succeed Sanders as Colorado's QB1 next season, Seaton is expected to play another critical role in the Buffs' offensive line.

