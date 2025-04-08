Jordan Seaton takes hilarious dig at Shilo Sanders after he misses out on getting a Rolls-Royce from Coach Prime

Colorado’s “We Ain’t Hard 2 Find” showcase may have been a talent display, but for Shilo Sanders, it was also a high-stakes sprint towards a luxurious prize.

Tasked with clocking a 4.4 in the forty-yard dash to win a Rolls-Royce promised by his father, Deion Sanders, Shilo came agonisingly close with a 4.52 timing.

While the internet buzzed about his effort, teammate Jordan Seaton had jokes locked and loaded.

In Monday's YouTube vlog from "Well Off Media," Shlio Sanders is defending himself and explaining the confusion around the timing. However, offensive tackle Seaton instantly jumped in and mocked the moment with a dramatised impression of Shilo:

“God he’s going to text him [Deion Sanders] like, ‘Dad, I know I didn’t do it, but Daddy I was 0.3 off,’ you want to send a shaking head emoji.”

To his credit, Shilo took it on the chin, responding,

“I don’t deserve one, bro. The big board said what it said.”

In the end, beyond the quips and near-misses, Shilo remains locked in on one thing: living up to the pact with Coach Prime and proving he’s every bit as fast as his legacy demands- while also driving around a Rolls-Royce.

Pilar Sanders thinks Shilo Sanders earned the car

Shilo Sanders may have been 0.12 seconds short of his father’s golden benchmark, but according to some close to the family, he still deserves that Rolls-Royce.

Chief among them? Pilar Sanders, Shilo’s mom and Coach Prime’s ex-wife. Pilar took to social media to sift with her son, supporting his claim and subtly nudging Deion to honor his deal anyway.

As footage from the showcase circulated, fans and family alike questioned the accuracy of the official 4.52 clocking. Shilo Sanders himself appeared unconvinced, insisting his run “felt like 4.4,” hinting at possible inconsistencies.

With no official laser timing available, the debate raged on, especially after Pilar weighed in. Her message was simple: if the kid earned it, give him the keys.

This isn’t just about numbers on a stopwatch- it's about pride and the blurred line between motivation and reward. We are yet to see if Shilo ever gets his car, but in Coach Prime’s world, how much does heart count when the timing says otherwise?

