"Jordan Travis was the best quarterback in the country": Keon Coleman credits former FSU QB as the primary reason behind his Seminoles move

Keon Coleman is a wide receiver selected by the Buffalo Bills as the first pick in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft last week. He has been reflecting on his time with the Florida State Seminoles.

Coleman spoke with Robert Griffin III on Thursday and explained why he moved from the Michigan State Spartans to the Seminoles.

Jordan Travis, it was simple ... I think he was the best Quarterback in the country, despite who just got drafted. He really like that, he still is like that”

So, Coleman went to Florida for the 2023 season because of Jordan Travis, their quarterback at the time.

Travis has been with the Seminoles program since 2019. He slowly made his way to the ranks at Florida State to become the starting quarterback a few years ago.

During the 2022 season (the season before Coleman joined), Travis led the Seminoles to their first 10-win season since 2016. He also gave them their first Bowl game victory in five years, narrowly defeating the Oklahoma Sooners 35-32 in the Cheez-It Bowl. Travis won the Most Valuable Player in that game.

Things were looking good for the Seminoles, one of the strongest teams in an Atlantic Coast Conference dominated by the Clemson Tigers.

The arrival of Coleman gave Travis another weapon. The pair took the Seminoles to an undefeated regular season and an ACC championship.

But Travis never played in that championship game after mourning a season-ending leg injury. This had a minor effect on Coleman's output, as it did for the whole Seminoles team. But they were strong enough to overcome their opponents, even without their star QB.

Was Jordan Travis the best QB last season?

In his interview with Robert Griffin III, Keon Coleman said he believed Jordan Travis was the best QB last season "despite who just got drafted."

This comment may be about Caleb Williams, the number one pick of the draft and the highest QB drafted.

Last season, Travis threw for 2756 yards and 20 touchdowns, while Williams threw for 3633 yards and 30 touchdowns.

However, Travis suffered a season-ending injury with a few games left, meaning he played fewer games than Williams.

But despite the injury, Travis won the ACC Offensive Player of the Year and Player of the Year awards that season. He was ranked 5th for the Heisman Trophy.

One can wonder how the Seminoles' season would have played out had Travis not been injured. Travis may have been 2nd or 3rd in the Heisman, and the Seminoles would have likely made the college football playoffs.

Finally, he may have been a contender for the number one pick of the draft. In the end, Travis was drafted by the New York Jets in the fifth round. This means that Coleman will be divisional rivals with the player who he believes is one of the best.

Do you think Travis could have won the Heisman Trophy if he was not injured?