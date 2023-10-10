Jordan Travis Heisman Trophy Odds after Week 6 of College Football

Jordan Travis has had a strong start to the season under center for the No. 4-ranked Florida State Seminoles.

He has led the Seminoles to an undefeated 5-0 record, throwing for 1198 yards, 12 touchdowns and just one interception. Travis has completed 63.4% of his passes, adding 119 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 33 carries.

Take a look at his odds to win the Heisman Trophy below.

Jordan Travis Heisman Trophy odds

Jordan Travis has remained among the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy award for much of the season. His odds of doing so sit at +1600 entering Week 7. The Florida State Seminoles quarterback has the fifth-best odds to win the prestigious award, trailing four quarterbacks, three of whom play in the Pac-12.

Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has the best odds to win the award, sitting at +220. USC Trojans quarterback and 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams follows next. His odds to join former Ohio State Buckeyes running back Archie Griffin as the only players to win the award twice sit at +250.

Meanwhile, Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix has +600 odds to take home the Heisman Trophy while Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel has +1200 odds of doing so.

How has Jordan Travis performed in his collegiate career?

Jordan Travis joined the Louisville Cardinals as a three-star prospect in the 2018 recruiting class. He appeared just thrice as a true freshman, throwing for 71 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He completed just four of his 14 pass attempts, adding 40 rushing yards on eight carries.

Following the season, Travis joined the Florida State Seminoles via the transfer portal. In his first year with the Seminoles, he played just three games, finishing with 79 passing yards while completing six of his 11 pass attempts. He did, however, make an impact on the ground, running for 228 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries.

Travis entered the starting lineup midway through the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season, making eight appearances, starting six. He threw for 1056 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions. The Florida State quarterback completed 55.0% of his passes, adding 569 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 97 carries.

The next season, Travis finished with 1539 passing yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions, completing 62.9% of his passes. He ran for 530 yards and seven touchdowns on 134 carries.

He followed that up by throwing for 3214 yards, 24 touchdowns and five interceptions last season. He completed 62.0% of his passes, adding 417 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 82 carries.

After being named in the second-team All-ACC last season, Travis will look to become the fourth Florida State player to win the Heisman Trophy, joining Charlie Ward, Chris Weinke and Jameis Winston.

The Seminoles, with three winners, trail only the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Ohio State Buckeyes, Oklahoma Sooners and USC Trojans, who have seven winners aapiece, while Alabama Crimson Tide have four.