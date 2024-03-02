Jordan Travis' injury update: Former FSU QB provides return timetable at the NFL Combine

Jordan Travis suffered a leg injury late in the 2023 regular season, which ruled him out of the matchup against Florida and the ACC championship game. The quarterback had a brilliant season with the Seminoles before fracturing his leg against North Alabama in November.

His injury was said to have played a role in the controversial exclusion of the Seminoles from the College Football Playoff. The team struggled offensively in his absence despite completing the regular season undefeated and winning the conference championship.

Jordan Travis' injury update

Jordan Travis gave an update on his injury on Friday at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. The quarterback notably got off his walking boot a week before making the trip to Indianapolis and disclosed on Friday that he will be ready for his rookie season in the NFL.

"At this point I'm taking it day by day," Travis said (h/t ESPN). "I got out of my boot about a week ago, so, I mean, it's pretty special. I'm so thankful to wake up every single day. I looked down in my shoes, and I'm so grateful. It's been a journey, for sure. My family's helped me get through it. But yeah, I mean, I should be ready by May. That's my goal. May, June, so I'm ready for it."

He made it known that the first thing he was questioned on by many NFL teams he met with at the Scouting Combine was his status for the upcoming NFL season.

"Obviously the first question [NFL teams] ask is, am I going to be healthy? I mean, obviously that's the first thing," Travis said. "I'm going to be healthy, a hundred percent."

Jordan Travis has been in a walking boot since suffering the injury in November before getting off it a few weeks ago. The quarterback narrated the struggle with using the boot, which he was seen in during the Orange Bowl game against Georgia in December.

“I knew there was going to be a day," Travis said. "I didn't know when the day was going to be, but all glory to God, glory to my family because, I mean, I couldn't do it without them. My friends, they pushed me every single day.

“Every day I wake up, I mean, it's a struggle when you have a boot on your foot, you got to sleep with a big boot on. So having my two shoes on right now, I'm so grateful. And there's no complaints over here.”

Jordan Travis had a brilliant career in the last two seasons with Florida State, playing a crucial role in the resurgence of the program in college football. Nonetheless, he is not expected to be an early-round pick, considering the amount of quarterback talent in the 2024 NFL draft.