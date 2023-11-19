Jordan Travis injury update: Latest on FSU QB after Week 12 clash against North Alabama Lions

Jordan Travis suffered a gruesome injury during Florida State's 58-13 win against the North Alabama Lions on Saturday. Despite Florida remaining undefeated, Seminoles fans are worried about their star quarterback.

Florida State entered week 12 off a 27-20 win over Miami last weekend. They're now 11-0 and looking like the favorites to emerge as champions of the ACC. However, in the first quarter of the game, the North Alabama Lions led 13-0.

From the second quarter, though, the Florida State Seminoles found their footing despite losing Jordan Travis early. Backup QB Tate Rodemaker came on to replace Travis as the Seminoles established dominance over the Lions.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

He put up 217 passing yards and two TD passes, as Florida State scored touchdowns in all the remaining quarters.

Jordan Travis injury update

There's no update on the seriousness of Jordan Travis's injury. However, the tackle on the Florida State quarterback was a vicious one, and he was seen landing awkwardly on his leg before being carted off the field.

From what it looked like on the field, Travis seems to have broken his foot after his awkward landing. Hence, it may be probable that the QB will be out for the rest of the season, in which case, the onus will be on the shoulders of Rodemaker.

What happened to Jordan Travis?

During the first quarter, Travis made a run in the middle of the field with the ball after a snap. He was tackled from behind by North Alabama linebacker Shaun Myers, who executed a hip-drop tackle to counter Travis' run.

Unfortunately, Myers landed awkwardly on the quarterback's left ankle, which snapped to the side, leaving Travis in tremendous pain.

Expand Tweet

Travis signaled to the sidelines for immediate medical help while clutching his leg in pain. He was attended immediately by the medical staff as the game came to a temporary halt.

Travis was taken away from the game on a cart and rushed to hospital in an ambulance. In his place, Tate Rodemaker came in to lead the Seminoles to a 58-13 win.

When will Jordan Travis return?

At the moment, there's no definite timeline of when Travis will return until a proper evaluation of his injury is conducted.

However, judging by the way Travis landed and seemingly broke his foot, he will likely miss the rest of the 2023 season, including the post-season games.

Expand Tweet

Before this injury, Travis was at the top of his game for the Seminoles. Heading into week 12, he had put up 2,734 passing yards and 20 TD passes. It will be interesting to see what changes the Seminoles make in the absence of their star QB.