Jordan Travis NFL Draft: Former FSU QB shares snippets from practice amid recovery from 2023 season ending injury

Jordan Travis’ NFL draft prospects are on the rise as the QB treads the recovery route from his season-ending injury in 2023. The former Florida State star took to X to share snippets of his workout with the fans. Looking at it, it seems that he is in good shape as the 2024 NFL Draft approaches.

Travis' college football career ended in November last year when he suffered a season-ending ACL tear. He couldn't take part in the final part of the season due to the injury and was also deemed one of the reasons that the Seminoles missed out on CFP selection despite a flawless record.

Now he seems all set to make it a thing of the past with a new beginning in the NFL.

Here are the snippets that increase Jordan Travis' NFL Draft chances, showing his strength and agility ahead of the big day in Detroit.

The videos show the QB in different drills and throw scenarios and his leg seems just fine.

Travis was invited to the 2024 Draft Combine in Indianapolis but he didn't take part in any workouts at Lucas Oil Stadium. However, he did take part in the interview process with some franchises. Now it remains to be seen where he lands in the upcoming draft.

Jordan Travis' NFL Draft prospects

Jordan Travis established himself as a top quarterback in the ACC by leading the Seminoles to an unbeaten regular season in 2023.

He won the Conference Player of the Year award despite missing a few games due to an ACL injury. He showcased his arm's laser-like throwing ability. His arsenal includes play-action passes and sprints.

With all those strengths, he might have been a top pick in any draft. But this season is different. There are a lot of quarterbacks in this year's draft class so going in the first round is unlikely.

He would definitely turn pro but he is projected to be selected in the later rounds of the draft.

