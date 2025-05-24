Jordon Hudson, the girlfriend of North Carolina Tar Heels coach Bill Belichick, has been involved in a controversy with college sports reporter Pablo Torre.

On Friday, Torre released a video where he visited the house where Belichick was allegedly seen shirtless in November 2023. At the time, the video went viral, and questions were then asked about how this video was posted online for the world to see.

Torre gave us an answer to these questions on Friday. The house was an Airbnb that the pair (who were at the beginning of their relationship at the time) had rented.

After Torre's investigation went public, Hudson responded to this, asking Airbnb, a rental platform company with a $78 billion market cap, according to Forbes, a very important question on social media.

"Hey @Airbnb - Quick question. How do you feel about Airbnb owners publicly distributing security footage and information about tenants / their stay?"

Hudson is not happy that the owners of the Airbnb that the pair rented made the video public. These kinds of things should be kept private to protect every individual involved.

However, when the people involved are public figures, with Belichick being extremely well known in the area where the video took place, it was almost guaranteed that this video would somehow get into the public.

During his investigation, Torre also spoke to the owners of the house that the pair rented.

They described Belichick as a "creepy old guy" who they thought was either one of Hudson's relatives or a drug dealer, with Hudson being described as a "dancer or an escort."

These public comments and assumptions only reinforce the odd sentiment that many college football fans experience when the pair is together.

Jordon Hudson criticised Pablo Torre

Jordon Hudson not only took to social media to criticize Airbnb for letting the video be released, but she also spoke out against the work of Pablo Torre. She wrote the following in a now-deleted post on Instagram.

"Pablo Torre’s ‘findings’ have been nothing short of factually incorrect, slanderous, defamatory, and targeted. Can y’all please stop giving credibility to this ‘reporter’?”

Torre has been a central source of information about Bill Belichick's relationship with Hudson. He previously shared the now-debunked rumor that UNC had banned her from its facilities, along with various stories from Hudson's past.

This allows fans to get a better idea of what kind of person Belichick is dating (and potentially marrying).

Hudson may not like Torre's work, but he does not seem to be giving up. He is likely to continue to give us information on this drama-filled relationship.

