Jordon Hudson hilariously calls $70M worth Bill Belichick “old” in latest IG story

North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick and his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, have had trouble avoiding the news lately. The couple has received plenty of backlash for the age gap in their relationship, as well as Hudson's apparent involvement in Belichick's professional life.

However, Hudson appears to be taking the criticism in stride. On Wednesday night, she posted a photo on Instagram of the couple eating chicken wings by the water. She included a funny caption, jokingly making fun of their age gap.

"Old Bay With My Old Bae."

Image via Jordon Hudson's Instagram story.

The couple has received backlash for more than just their age gap lately. There has also been significant criticism from members of the football world about Hudson's involvement in Belichick's professional life. This criticism started when Hudson stopped Belichick, who is worth $70 million, from answering a question about how the couple met during an interview with CBS Mornings in late April.

The interview was part of a promotional tour for Bill Belichick's new book, "The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football." Despite the awkward interview on CBS Mornings, Belichick continued his promotional tour and did several interviews over the past few weeks, including an appearance on Good Morning America.

Bill Belichick speaks about the positive impact Jordon Hudson has had on him

Despite the many fans and media members who have criticized Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson for their relationship, the couple has taken everything in stride. In Belichick's appearance on Good Morning America on Friday, he spoke about the positive impact Hudson has had on him, even while writing his book.

"She's been terrific, you know," Belichick said. "Through the whole process, and she's been very helpful to me. She does the business things that don't relate to North Carolina that come up in my life, so I can concentrate on football. And that's really what I want to do."

"You know, I acknowledged her in the book. She was very helpful on that with the with the tribute pages, and also given a perspective of the book from kind of a business side. You know, sometimes I get a little football technical and, and so, you know, she did a good job of keeping me on balance there."

The couple will likely be under even more intense scrutiny when the college football season begins in the fall. Belichick will be starting his first-ever season coaching at the college level.

