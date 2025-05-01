Jordon Hudson's $8 million portfolio: How Bill Belichick's GF amassed massive real estate within 18 months to new relationship

Legendary football coach Bill Belichick's 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, is attracting significant attention, especially following her controversial interview with CBS, which led many to believe she holds considerable influence over the Tar Heels coach.

According to the New York Post, just months after meeting the UNC coach, Hudson's real estate portfolio has expanded to around $8 million.

As per Realtor.com, Hudson purchased multiple family homes in the Boston area for approximately $7.5 million in December 2023. Within days, she was able to offset those apartments, earning millions through mortgage agreements.

Before that, in October 2023, she acquired a cottage in the picturesque Cape Cod town of Harwich for $ 610,000. This is the same location listed as her home address on those mortgage documents. The two-bedroom house lies near the popular New England vacation community.

The fisherman's daughter also owns a $2.2 million townhouse in Dorchester, which she purchased for just $1.2 million with a mortgage in December 2023. According to Realtor. com, extensive renovations have occurred, with one four-bedroom condo renting for about $5,000 per month. Another similar mortgage agreement also includes Hudson in the same area.

In the following days, Jordon Hudson bought a unique 15-bedroom house for $3 million. This "one of a kind" property generates approximately $17,675 in monthly income as of August 2024.

The New York Post's report notes that the properties were acquired under an LLC with her name listed as "borrower."

Just 18 months before these purchases, the two were reported to have begun dating.

Bill Belichick clarifies misinterpretation in media regarding his girlfriend

Following the CBS interview, many expressed critical opinions regarding Bill Belichick's girlfriend. In a lengthy statement, Belichick clarified that while the interview was intended to focus on his book "Art of Winning," the interviewer deviated from the topic, prompting Jordon Hudson to step in.

Hudson was noted for avoiding the question about how they met during the interview. Belichick responded to that question, stating:

“Some of the clips make it appear as though we were avoiding the question of how we met, but we have been open about the fact that Jordon and I met on a flight to Palm Beach in 2021.”

The duo first met on a flight in 2021. Their relationship drew public attention in June 2024.

