"Jordon Hudson's got to stand down" - Charles Barkley condemns Bill Belichick's GF, raises major concern for UNC HC amid drama

Bill Belichick's relationship with Jordon Hudson has come under scrutiny from fans ever since some awkward moments during their “CBS This Morning” interview went viral on social media. Amid facing backlash from fans and certain NFL personalities, NBA legend Charles Barkley has offered some advice to the North Carolina football coach.

In an episode released on ESPN's "Pardon My Take" on Monday, Barkley explained how Belichick's relationship with Hudson has caused some inconvenience.

“She (Hudson) needs to stand down,” Barkley said. “I struggle whether to call coach (Belichick), and I prefer to stay out of people’s personal (business), but she’s got to stand down.

“Because you got to understand something. They’re using her to get to Bill and she has to understand that because people don’t like Bill, and he deserves some blame for that, because the way he treated the media. Now, the way it ended in New England, they want to get him back.

“So they’re using her to get to him. I just hope he’s successful, because he’s a great dude. He’s the greatest pro football coach ever, because Coach (Nick) Saban is the greatest college coach ever. I want to see him finish on a high note, that’s my number one concern. I want to see him finish on a high note.”

Barkley also said that he's eager to see if Belichick, a six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach, can replicate his NFL success at the collegiate level.

When North Carolina hired Belichick in January, the program gave him a five-year, $50 million deal. The Tar Heels finished with a 6-7 record last season, but some are expecting them to be in the hunt for a College Football Playoff berth with Belichick at the helm.

UNC stars say Bill Belichick's relationship with Jordon Hudson hasn't been a distraction

North Carolina Tar Heels HC Bill Belichick - Source: Imagn

At UNC's ACC media day on Thursday, quarterback Gio Lopez and wideout Jordan Shipp explained how Bill Belichick's relationship with Jordon Hudson hasn't been a distraction for the team.

“Social media can promote some narrative, but that (relationship) was not a distraction to us at all,” Shipp said. “There was never a problem, like people saying she (Hudson) was running practice."

Even Lopez said that the media often paints a different picture of Belichick than reality.

"I log on my phone and see something about Coach Belichick, so it is different, of course, but you'd never think that about him," Lopez said. "He's a normal guy, a normal coach. That's how he carries himself. He's very personable, not worried about the spotlight. He just does his job."

According to reports, Bill Belichick began dating Hudson early in 2023. The 48-year age gap between the couple has also raised a few eyebrows.

Nonetheless, Belichick is focused on the job he has at North Carolina. His Tar Heels will kick off the 2025 season against TCU on Sept. 1.

