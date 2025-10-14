  • home icon
  • "Josh Groban-level of cringe," "He’ll be joining James Franklin": Fans troll Sherrone Moore as Michigan HC reveals his mantra for Washington game

By Maliha
Modified Oct 14, 2025 11:00 GMT
NCAA Football: Michigan at Southern California - Source: Imagn
Sherrone Moore's Michigan will host Washington on Saturday as the Wolverines aim to improve to 5-2 on the 2025 season. Michigan fell 31-13 at USC last weekend and dropped out of the AP Top 25.

When asked Monday if there was a message for his team following the loss, Moore kept it straightforward:

“The message is pretty simple. We got to go back to work. That’s why I have the blue collar jacket on. We got to go back to work right now. There's no pouting.”
Fans heavily trolled Moore for his take.

“Josh Groban-level of cringe,” a fan said.
“As a Michigan fan I'm embarrassed by that answer,” a person said.
“Holy cringe, Batman,” one said.
“Welcome to seventh grade football!” a fan added.

Moore’s comments came amid the trend of coaching changes across college football. Following Penn State’s firing of James Franklin on Sunday, Oregon State let go of Trent Bray, and UAB parted ways with Trent Dilfer.

Some fans speculated Moore might face a similar fate soon.

“I’m sure he’ll be joining Franklin very soon 🤣🤣. Born on third base and couldn’t even advance home. HAHA!” one said.
“Would be a nice jacket to get fired in,” a fan said.

In total, seven FBS schools have fired their coaches since the 2025 college football season began, including Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy, Arkansas’ Sam Pittman, UCLA’s DeShaun Foster and Virginia Tech's Brent Pry.

CFB analyst questions Sherrone Moore’s job security after early-season struggle

Michigan sits at 4-2 after Week 7. It isn’t terrible but it has sparked conversation around Sherrone Moore’s future amid college football’s ongoing trend of coaching changes.

Moore is aiming to improve on his 8-5 2024 season, and On3’s Josh Pate doubts that even a season similar to last year would secure Moore’s position.

"I'm going to say this—that's not going to be good enough for some people at Michigan,” Pate said. “If it's a 9-3 or 8-4—I'm not telling you how I feel about it, because you know that coaching changes are always a last resort for me.
“I don't think that's where Michigan's head's at. There are some people around the Michigan program that would look at 9-3 and certainly would look at 8-4 and say 'we're making a change.' And I'm telling you that if that happens not to be too surprised by it."

Even the upcoming home game against Nebraska will be a big challenge for Michigan, as the Huskies are 2-0 on the road this season. In the latest faceoff in 2024, the Huskies beat the Wolverines 21-17.

