Josh Heupel drops hints on Nico Iamaleava's successor as Tennessee QB battle heats up after first scrimmage in fall training camp

Coach Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Volunteers were put in a tough situation this offseason. After the 2024 season, the quarterback Nico Iamaleava was expected to stay with the team and lead them to another College Football Playoff appearance. However, he transferred to UCLA in the spring window following an NIL contract dispute.
As a result, QB Joey Aguilar, who transferred from Appalachian State to UCLA in December, transferred again, this time to Tennessee. Aguilar has been viewed as the likely starter for the Volunteers throughout the offseason by most Vols fans and analysts. However, coach Heupel is not ready to commit to a starting quarterback.
On Saturday, the Volunteers had their first scrimmage of fall training camp. Afterward, Heupel spoke about the quarterback battle and whether someone has emerged as the favorite.
"I’m not naming a starter today alright?" Josh Heupel said. "All three of those guys have shown some really good characteristics of doing some special things with the b–l, also managing the game, eliminating negatives.
"There’s some things that each of them and collectively as a group we got to get better at, and that’s always the nature of it at this point in training camp."
Along with Joey Aguilar, Jake Merklinger and George MacIntyre are also competing for the starting job.
Josh Heupel praises Joey Aguilar for his performance in training camp
While Josh Heupel did not name a starter, he did take the time to praise Joey Aguilar for his performance in the scrimmage on Saturday and throughout training camp.
"With what we’re doing offensively in our installs, from protections to run game, controlling it, and what he’s seen on the other side of the football, how multiple we’ve been here in the early part of training camp," Josh Heupel said. "I really like overall what he’s done. There’s still more for him within the structure and the details of it. But I like what he’s done."
Joey Aguilar is coming off two seasons as the starter for Appalachian State. This past season, he completed 218 of 390 passing attempts for 3003 yards and 23 TDs. Those were impressive numbers, but a slight step back from his 2023 season.
With two great seasons with the Mountaineers, it was not a surprise to see Aguilar get a starting opportunity with a Power Four team. However, he still needs to beat out the two other Tennessee QBs. Heupel is watching to see if he thinks Aguilar's game will translate to a higher level after leaving Appalachian State.
Tennessee Volunteers Fan? Check out the latest Tennessee Volunteers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.