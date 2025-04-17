“Josh Heupel sign him today”: CFB fans get hopeful as Notre Dame QB Steve Angeli enters the transfer portal

Fans have reacted to Steve Angeli's decision to enter the transfer portal after three seasons with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. On Thursday, On3 posted on X that Pete Nakos reported the quarterback plans to transfer out of Notre Dame and sign with a new team before the 2025 season.

"Breaking: Notre Dame QB Steve Angeli plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, @PeteNakos reports.," On3 tweeted.

His decision to leave has led fans to believe that the Tennessee Volunteers may attempt to sign him.

"Josh Heupel sign him today," a fan wrote.

"Also have to think Tennessee will be in play here," a fan replied.

"This guy wants to come to Tennessee obviously," a third fan posted.

"He will be on Tennessee next year no doubt," another fan commented.

"He's a good player , Tennessee should jump on this," a fan wrote.

"He can compete for the job in Knoxville," a sixth fan replied.

The Volunteers could be looking to sign a quarterback from the transfer portal after Nico Iamaleava left the team. Iamaleava was expected to start his sophomore year with Heupel. Last season, the former Tennessee quarterback completed 213 passes for 2,616 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Iamaleava decided to enter the transfer portal after failing to reach a new NIL deal with Tennessee. Heupel may rely on Jake Merklinger or George MacIntyre, or target the former Notre Dame star to compete for the starting role.

Steve Angeli's two seasons with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Steve Angeli has played a backup role with the Fighting Irish for three years. He wasn't able to contribute much in his freshman year, as he only competed in two games during the 2022 season. The following season, Angeli played in seven games and contributed to the team's 10-3 record. He completed 34 passes for 504 yards and seven touchdowns.

His best performance of his sophomore years was in the team's 40-8 victory over the Oregon State Beavers in the Sun Bowl on Dec. 29, 2023. The Notre Dame backup quarterback completed 15 of 19 passes for 232 yards and three touchdowns.

Last season, coach Marcus Freeman allowed Angeli to compete in eight games, and the team had a 14-2 record. The program's former second-string quarterback completed 24 passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns.

His highlight performance of the last season was in the team's 66-7 win over the Purdue Boilermakers on Sep. 14, 2024. Angeli completed 6 of 9 passes for 100 yards and two touchdowns in the dominant victory.

His decision to enter the transfer portal may allow him to join a team as a starting quarterback for his senior year.

