Josh Pate breaks down how Florida could potentially leap into the Playoff in 2025

The Florida Gators took a step forward in 2024 after three straight losing seasons. They won eight games, which got them back to a winning record for the first time since 2020. However, it was still not good enough for their fans who wanted their team to return to the dominant form they had shown in the Urban Meyer era in the late 2000s.

However, the Gators chanced upon impressive form to close the season. They defeated No. 14-ranked Ole Miss, as well as LSU, and won their Bowl game. Many of their losses came against top 10 ranked teams like Tennessee, Georgia, and Texas.

On Friday, Josh Pate released an episode of 'Josh Pate's Football Show.' On the show, he was asked by a viewer about the Gators' chances of competing in the SEC next season or of qualifying for the college football playoff.

"A decent chance. We know the story about the schedule. You know they had the number one strength of schedule in the country last year. That doesn't change much. They have the number two strength of schedule in the country this year. If you want a very very quick one liner anecdote for how Florida got shafted again in strength of schedule."

"If you look at the odds to win the National title on FanDuel right now, Florida plays seven of the top 14 teams. The casuals will tell you, "you are what your record says you are. A win's a win. A loss is a loss." Garbage. You need to go sit by the garbage if you're looking at BYU's schedule and you're looking at Florida's schedule and think they're playing the same sport. They're not."

Josh Pate reckons Florida could be competitive

Josh Pate discussed how many SEC teams are uncertain about their starting quarterbacks. He opined that Gators could use this to their advantage.

"There's uncertainty everywhere at quarterback in the SEC. That's the good news for Florida because they have certainty. If DJ Lagway goes off, they might have the best QB in the conference."

Pate went on to say that the only other top established QBs in the SEC are South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers and LSU's Garrett Nussmeier. Even Texas, who have Arch Manning, cannot be 100% certain of good performances. So, if DJ Lagway can improve on what he did this past season after unexpectedly starting, the Gators could be in a good spot.

