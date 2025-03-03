Josh Pate breaks down the massive flaw in scheduling of college football 2025 season

College football analyst Josh Pate thinks there is a massive flaw in the 2025 schedule. The college football playoff expanded to 12 teams last season, but a common issue was the auto bids for conference championships. It's something that has been discussed to be changed ahead of 2025.

However, Pate says the flaw in making the schedule is the fact there is no commissioner of college football. With that, each conference just wants what is best for their teams and not best for college football.

"There are a bunch of people in these rooms, no one's goal is to look out for what's best for college football," Pate said (19:45). "We don't have a commissioner, we have conference commissioners, everyone is looking out for their best interest ... It sucks for the common sense folk who want what is best for the sport."

Having a college football commissioner could help with the scheduling and playoff selection. But, it seems unlikely that will happen, which Pate says isn't good for college football.

Josh Pate says college football being coast-to-coast doesn't work

Another reason why Josh Pate thinks there is a flaw in college football scheduling is due to how expansion has happened. College football conferences are bigger than ever, which Pate isn't a fan of as he says a conference shouldn't be coast to coast.

"College football was never meant for a conference to be coast to coast," Pate said. "College football was never meant to have conferences that were 16 or 18 teams deep, but yet here we are. And so, scheduling is stupid right now. Even league scheduling is stupid right now.

"Do we all at least agree that it's pretty dumb to have 18 teams or 16 teams in a conference and have the vast disparity of strength of schedule, team A to team B. I mean last year, I looked at Florida and then I looked at Missouri. These schedules were from different planets and yet allegedly they played in the same conference."

The college football playoff field is expected to expand to 14 teams in 2026.

