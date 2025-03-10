Josh Pate breaks down why no one, including Arch Manning, can recapture Tim Tebow's craze 

Ahead of the 2025 season, college football analyst Josh Pate shared his thoughts on Arch Manning being compared to former Heisman winner Tim Tebow.

The two-time national champion with Florida wasn’t just a dominant college football player—he was a cultural phenomenon. His influence extended beyond the field, creating a level of national hysteria that may never be replicated, according to Pate.

On Sunday, the analyst explained why Tebow's national craze surpassed any college football player, including the much-hyped Manning.

"I don't think the hysteria around Arch Manning, even at its peak, whenever that is, will match what Tebow Mania was," Pate said on his podcast. (4:50)

Tebow was rated five stars. Tebow was the number one player in the country. But he panned out. He validated all that. He ended up being the best player in the country. He won the Heisman Trophy, won national championships. He was everything he was expected to be."

Pate then spoke about how the unfulfilled promise could lead to many calling Manning a "bust,"

"Tebow fulfilled the hype, so no one could really call him a bust," Pate said. "But if Arch Manning doesn’t become the best player in the country, you’ll have people calling him a bust."

Arch Manning enters 2025 season with a chip on his shoulder

After the Longhorns ended their 2024 season with a 28–14 loss in the College Football Playoff semifinal game against the eventual champions, Ohio State, many wondered what would have happened had Arch Manning played as quarterback instead of Quinn Ewers.

In the 2025 season, the fans will get their answer if Manning can bring national glory to Texas.

There are some big expectations resting on the shoulders of Manning, who will likely be named the starting quarterback of the Longhorns for the 2025 season.

Calls of him replacing Ewers during the 2024 season already made their way up, but coach Steve Sarkisian stuck with the senior who led the team to the College Football Playoff semifinal for the second straight year.

As Josh Pate said, an unfulfilled promise would be anything short of a Heisman win or national championship. Many will soon turn their backs on Manning if he doesn't deliver.

