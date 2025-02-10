Josh Pate claims James Franklin's Penn State being "overrated" is a massive lie told in CFB

Josh Pate is taking Penn State's side in the argument regarding whether or not the program should be considered one of the best in the nation. There's been this debate over the last few years, in which some people in the world of college football have said that the Nittany Lions are an overrated team. The basis for this argument rests in what seems an inability of James Franklin's team to beat the traditional powerhouses of college football.

Year after year, the Nittany Lions fail to the likes of Ohio State and Michigan, the big boys of the Big Ten. This year they failed to beat the new kid on the block, Oregon, at the Big Ten championship game. They also fell to Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

However, according to Pate, this doesn't mean they're overrated. Since they have never been favored over these schools, this can't be a disappointment. Here's what he said in Monday's episode of the "Josh Pate's College Football Show":

"One of the lies that's told a lot in college football is when someone says James Franklin is overrated, or Penn State is overrated. They're not," he said.

"They are so properly rated they beat virtually everyone they're favored to beat and they lose to a lot of teams they're not favored to beat. That is not being overrated. You continue to do that until infinity and that is being properly rated. Now when you start losing to a bunch of teams you're favored against, that's when you're overrated... I'm asking my team that, if I'm a Penn State fan. 'Are we going to beat one of them?' (Ohio State or Oregon) Cause that would be the next step."

Ja'Juan Seider departs Penn State and leaves Nittany Lions without a running backs coach

For the first time in seven years, the Nittany Lions will have to search for a running backs coach. Long-time Penn State coach Ja'Juan Seider has departed for Notre Dame. Whoever takes the position will command a backfield that features seniors Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton, both of which come from 1,000-yard seasons.

Seider had been with Penn State since 2018.

