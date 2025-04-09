Josh Pate claims Steve Sarkisian's Texas could 'take a step back' next season

College football analyst Josh Pate believes the Texas Longhorns could take a step back in 2025. Pate took questions Wednesday morning from fans for his show, "Josh Pate's College Football Show."
One question Pate received was whether or not he believes Texas will get better or worse in 2025. While Pate admitted it's too early to give official predictions, he believes it's more likely they take a step back.
"I think it's more likely they take a step back. It's more likely. It's not time to predict yet," Pate said (at the 2:30 mark). "But man, let's say they do. Let's say the bottom falls out and they go 9-3. Progress is not always linear. People really struggle with this concept. But I'm a believer, there's a world, could be Texas, could be anyone else, where they have one fewer wins this year, but the program continues to grow.
"Or progress, whatever word you want to use there. But the "you are what your record says you are" crowd would tell you, well, that's impossible. Why? Because what your record says you are. So, if you're not as good or better than you were last year in the win-loss column, you didn't progress. Well, that's not always true. However, that is how you get judged."
Texas Longhorns begin new chapter with Arch Manning at the helm in 2025
With the departure of Quinn Ewers to the NFL Draft, Arch Manning will step up to the starting quarterback role for Texas in 2025. Manning is the nephew of multi-time Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning. There are high expectations for the soon-to-be sophomore quarterback given the bloodline he descends from.
In the past two seasons, Texas has been eliminated from the College Football Playoff tournament in the semifinals.
Longhorns fans hope that Manning can help the program take the next step, taking Texas to its first national championship since 2006. While Manning has the potential to do so, he will still be entering uncharted territory in 2025, as it will be the first season he will be the full-time starter for Texas.
He'll have quite the introduction as well, as Texas will open up the 2025 season against the defending national champion Ohio State Buckeyes.
