Josh Pate foreshadows potential Deion Sanders coaching change after Shedeur Sanders' 2025 NFL Draft selection

College football analyst Josh Pate dropped some hints about the potential impact of Deion Sanders' son's career progression at Colorado on his future as a coach.

Pate was speaking during a recent episode of the 'Late Kick with Josh Pate' podcast. He also tackled some interesting questions, such as whether Colorado could contend for the Big 12 title or what might happen if things don't go as planned.

The analyst predicted that the forthcoming season would spark discussions about Deion Sanders' future. This would especially be the case if his son Shedeur's tenure at Colorado ends and he finds a spot in the 2025 NFL Draft selection.

"It's going to be another one of those years where the conversation is not based in reality. There is no logic. You can take your logic and you wrap it up and throw it out your window. There is no logic in this,” he said.

"And then towards the end of the year, there'll be a whole another conversation of, well, if Shedeur gone, where's Deion Sanders going? That one's legit, but I'm not having it right now.” [Timestamp - 5:22]

Pate praised Sanders' magnetic personality in the media but delved into what happened last year when Coach Prime took the helm at Colorado. The college football analyst described Sanders as an incredible personality and highlighted the massive support he garnered, such as selling out the spring game.

Colorado Buffaloes fans hold photo cutouts of football head coach Deion Sanders and quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

However, the podcast host pointed out that the attention brought unrealistic expectations. For example, Colorado's victory over TCU in the first week of the season drew widespread attention. It led to predictions about Colorado's potential playoff run as well as heightened interest in quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Pate, for one, expected only modest improvement in Colorado's first year under Sanders.

Looking ahead to the upcoming season, the analyst discussed the significance of Colorado's second-year performance, particularly their game against Nebraska. He emphasized that if Colorado managed to win more than five-and-a-half games, it would be a phenomenal achievement.

“If they were to win six games this year, though, and hit that over, what would people say if they win six? I'm telling you, that's a phenomenal year,” Pate said. [Timestamp - 5:02]

Most awaited games in Deion Sanders' second year with the Buffaloes

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion 'Coach Prime' Sanders runs out on the field.

Deion Sanders' second season at the helm of the Colorado Buffaloes promises to be an exciting one. The 2024 schedule is packed with standout matchups that are sure to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

Here's a look at what's in the Buffs’ store for the upcoming season:

North Dakota State on 8/29

Away game at Nebraska on 9/7

Away game at Colorado State on 9/14

Baylor on 9/21

Away game at UCF on 9/28

Kansas State on 10/12

Away game at Arizona on 10/19

Cincinnati on 10/26

Away game at Texas Tech on 11/9

Utah on 11/16

Away game at Kansas on 11/23

Oklahoma State on 11/29

Will the Buffaloes make their mark under Deion Sanders' leadership this season? Let us know in the comments section below!