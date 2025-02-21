Josh Pate offers a unique solution to widely criticized issue in college football conferences

Analyst Josh Pate is not opposed to sharing his opinion when it comes to controversial topics. Lately, one of the biggest issues in the college football world is regarding how teams are selected for the College Football Playoff.

With 12 teams now in the playoffs, it is more challenging to determine which are truly the most deserving teams.

On Thursday, Josh Pate released an episode of 'Josh Pate's College Football Show.' In the episode, he talked about a unique solution for playoff selections.

He suggested that each conference could have a selection committee to determine the seeding of their conference. This would, in theory, eliminate the issues from uneven scheduling (starts at 14:00):

"So, if we're going into a world where the SEC has four guaranteed seats at the table right and they're playing a beefed up out of conference slate of games with the Big Ten.

"And there's 16 teams in the SEC right, so Florida's schedule could be way harder than Missouri's schedule. Who's to say that the SEC is just the top six according to the conference standings?"

He continued:

"Who's to say I don't have my own sub-committee within conferences that determine that one through six? Now that's an insane concept, but it's really not. It's just never been done before. But then again, we've never had the sport look like this before. The leagues are too big guys, is what I'm trying to say."

Josh Pate basically said that he thinks it could be a good idea for a sub-committee in each conference to determine the seeding to account for strength of schedule differences.

Josh Pate outlines scheduling issues with how big conferences have become

With the 12-team college football format, it is more important than ever to acknowledge that not all teams have equal schedules. The SEC and Big Ten teams typically have more challenging schedules than teams in the Big 12 or ACC. However, there are even scheduling disparities within conferences. Josh Pate discussed this on his show (starts at 14:50):

"The leagues are too big. The leagues right now are such that we could both be playing in the Big Ten, and I play a schedule and you play a schedule and you play five top 20 teams and I play one.

"Well we're not playing 162 games, we're playing eight or nine conference games and there is vast disparity in strength of schedule."

While this has been an issue that has been discussed by members of the media like Josh Pate, it is unclear whether it is being looked at by the NCAA.

