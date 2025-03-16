Josh Pate says "I don't have a clue" about one college football team for 2025 season

College football analyst Josh Pate on Sunday said he has no idea what to say about one of the sport's traditional powerhouses.

On his "College Football Show," Pate answered a question from a viewer who wondered why he hasn't featured the Florida State Seminoles much on his program. Although he said he's discussed FSU in four segments, he said the bigger issue is that the Seminoles are a mystery to him.

"I don't know what to say about FSU, because I don't know what FSU is," he said.

"There is no historical, comparable data point here. No one else has ever seen what just happened to Florida State. ... Undefeated, winning the conference to, boom, what? Two wins, I think it was, last year. How does that happen? And then, if you're trying to predict what's next, how do you do it? ... They could be right back to 10 wins again this year. They could be four wins again this year. I don't have a clue.

"That's why I haven't spoken a ton about Florida State. ... Who amongst us knows?"

The last two seasons have been a roller coaster for the Seminoles.

The 2023 season was one of their best in a long time.

With a star-studded roster, the Seminoles went undefeated and won the ACC championship. However, in what was one of the most controversial decisions in College Football Playoff selection history, the Seminoles were denied a spot in the then-four-team CFP, with one-loss Alabama taking the spot. Many theorized that this was due to an injury to quarterback Jordan Travis.

After the high of 2023, the massive low of the 2024 season followed.

The Seminoles lost most of their key players, and their play suffered as a consequence. They fell to a 2-10 and only won one ACC game, a win against the California Golden Bears.

No one knows what to expect from the Seminoles in 2025. They are bringing back a lot of the players from last year, alongside coach Mike Norvell, who is returning for his sixth year. But after one of the worst seasons in program history, the only way to go is up.

How far they will improve in one season is not known, and it is going to remain unknown until their season opener with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

What changes have the Florida State Seminoles made?

Despite not making many changes to their squad and their head coach, the Seminoles made changes to their coaching staff after the poor 2024 season.

The major changes have come in the roles of the offensive and defensive coordinators.

In the offense, the Seminoles have hired Gus Malzahn as the new offensive coordinator. Malzahn has an extensive background in coaching, having led the Auburn Tigers to a national championship in 2013. He had been the coach of Central Florida for the last few seasons, but now is moving within the state to help the struggling Seminoles.

On the defense, Florida State added former Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive coordinator Tony White. White is known for being able to create strong defenses through recruitment. That's something that the Seminoles will need to do, so the arrival of White will help the team in the long run.

