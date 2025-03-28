Josh Pate shares why $50M worth Kirby Smart isn't worried about Georgia quarterback problem

Coach Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs are expected to challenge at the top of the SEC again next season. However, despite the great expectations, there are still questions about the roster. Notably, with quarterback Carson Beck's departure to Miami, it is unknown what the Bulldogs will do with the position next season.

College football insider Josh Pate sat down for a one-on-one interview with Smart, who is worth $50 million (via Celebrity Net Worth). The coach told Pate that he thinks the QB position will be fine next season, but they have other issues.

Pate spoke on "Josh Pate's College Football Show" on Friday about his interview with Smart. Pate said that Smart is less concerned about Gunner Stockton starting at quarterback, and more concerned about the defense, running backs, and wide receivers.

"Quarterback will be ok," Pate said (starts at 2:30). "I don't think they're counting on having All American level caliber play at QB, my words, not his. But I think they look at Gunner Stockton and say, number one he's probably gonna be our starter. Number two, we weren't good enough around the QB position last year. Our running back's numbers tailed off significantly. Our defensive number tailed off.

"Our receivers dropped everything in site. So, how's that panning out in spring ball? Well, the wide receiver position, hearing good things, promising things. Granted, there's a lot of room to go up at the receiver position for Georgia."

Gunner Stockton performed well for Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs in limited playing time in 2024

Kirby Smart and analyst Josh Pate think the quarterback position will not be the Bulldogs' main issue next season. While the squad will lose Carson Beck next season, Gunner Stockton will take his spot. Stockton is starting his junior season following two years as the backup quarterback.

This past season, he performed well in limited playing time, completing 45 of 64 passing attempts for 440 yards and a TD. Notably, he played both of the college football playoff games for Georgia after Beck went down with an injury.

In a quarterfinal loss to Notre Dame, he completed 20 of 32 passing attempts for 234 yards and one touchdown.

