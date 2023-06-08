Josh Wallace committed to the Michigan Wolverines as a graduate transfer this morning.

This came after Wallace made visits to multiple power five programs. Wallace took trips to both Oklahoma and West Virginia before visiting Ann Arbor, Michigan, on June 1st.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Wallace was the number-one ranked Cornerback remaining in the transfer portal. He entered the transfer portal on May 26th, looking to ‘trade up’ conference levels after an excellent senior season at the University of Massachusetts.

What Josh Wallace Brings to the Wolverines Secondary

Massachusetts v Temple

At 6 feet, 190 pounds, Wallace was the top cover corner for the Umass Minutemen for the past four seasons. He played over 2,000 snaps and started 39 games in the secondary.

This past season he took the next step, shutting down his side of the field. He intercepted two passes, had eight pass breakups, and added 41 tackles to his career total in 2022.

On3 @On3sports



He was a four-year starter and two-time team captain.



on3.com/news/umass-all… UMass All-Independent CB Josh Wallace has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, per @mzenitz He was a four-year starter and two-time team captain. UMass All-Independent CB Josh Wallace has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, per @mzenitz. He was a four-year starter and two-time team captain.on3.com/news/umass-all… https://t.co/Z8ff13nn0t

There isn’t a bigger difference in culture and winning pedigree than the two programs Wallace is transferring between. UMass won just a solitary game last year, whereas the Michigan Wolverines won the Big10 and made the CFB Playoffs for a second consecutive year.

Wallace is an immediate stop-gap upgrade for the Wolverines' defense. His physicality (3 tackles for loss in 2022), lengthy-explosive movement skills covering receivers, and overall experience level is a reassuring sight for Wolverines fans.

How Does Michigan’s Depth Chart Look Like at Corner Now

Massachusetts v Northwestern

The glaring weakness of Michigan’s defense this spring was the Cornerback position opposite returning starter Will Johnston.

Josh Wallace, with his experience and ability, is the type of player Michigan was looking to target from the transfer portal.

The Wolverines staff was big on sophomore Amorion Walker, but after he struggled in the Michigan spring game, it was clear that they needed to reach outside of the program to fill the position.

The Wolverines have their slot/nickel corner Mike Sainristil back for them. Behind Johnston, Walker, and Wallace, a myriad of younger defensive backs will be available.

Ja’den McBurrows leads the group but has struggled to stay healthy and had minimum defensive snaps last season. Myles Pollard is a highly touted prep recruit but has yet to play any significant snaps either.

With Josh Wallace now on board, Michigan have laid the biggest question mark on their defense to rest

All eyes will be on the clash on September 2nd against East Carolina.

Poll : 0 votes