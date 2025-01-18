JT Tuimoloau vs. RJ Oben: Statistical comparison for Ohio State, Notre Dame D-linemen in CFP National Championship Game 

Two of the top defensive lines in the country will be on display at the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. The Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive fronts could hold the key to winning the game Monday in Atlanta.

JT Tuilomoau leads the Buckeyes in sacks and has been a headache for opposing offenses all season long. Along with Jack Sawyer, they have led the defense to gather 16 sacks in three playoff games and will look to rattle Riley Leonard at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

The Fighting Irish have suffered some untimely injuries to their defensive line. Yet, they’ve remained a solid unit during the College Football Playoff. RJ Oben could play an important role if Notre Dame is to pull off an upset in the National Championship Game.

Here is a look at how JT Tuimoloau and RJ Oben compare ahead of the CFP National Championship Game.

JT Tuimoloau vs. RJ Oben’s stats comparison for National Championship Game

JT Tuimoloau had 1.5 sacks in the Cotton Bowl. - Source: Imagn

Tackles

JT Tuimoloau is one of the most versatile defensive linemen in the country, and he has been solid against the run, with 56 tackles (30 solo) during the season. In the College Football Playoff, he added 18 stops.

Oben, a former Duke Blue Devil, missed a couple of games this season but still finished with 18 tackles. In the CFP he added four tackles, including two against Penn State.

Sacks

As part of one of the most dangerous defensive end tandems in college football, Tuimoloau had 11.5 sacks during the season. He has added 5.5 more in the postseason, with at least 1.5 takedowns in each game.

It’s not about quantity but quality in RJ Oben’s case. The defensive lineman had one sack during the season and one more in the CFP. However, his last sack came against Georgia, which helped swing a game that was close approaching halftime by stripping the ball off Gunner Stockton’s hands.

Forced Fumbles/Fumble Recoveries

The Ohio State defensive end has created big plays for the Buckeyes, forcing two fumbles in the season. He added one forced fumble in the win over Tennessee.

The senior Notre Dame defensive lineman forced one fumble during the season. His strip-sack swung the tide in the Sugar Bowl against Georgia and kept the Fighting Irish on their way to the CFP National Championship game.

Pass Deflections/Interceptions

The Buckeyes defensive end had three pass deflections during the season and added two more in the playoffs ahead of the National Championship Game. Oben, meanwhile, wasn’t a big factor in deflecting passes at the line, with no pass deflections or interceptions in 2024.

Who do you think will win the CFP National Championship Game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

