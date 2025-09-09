Juan Gaston injury: Georgia coach Kirby Smart provides update on OL after missing action from Week 2 game

Georgia coach Kirby Smart expressed optimism about the health status of offensive lineman Juan Gaston days before the Bulldogs' game against Tennessee.In Monday's media availability session, Smart provided an update on Gaston's injury, saying he'll be learning about the offensive lineman's status as the days progress.The Bulldogs coach also released a status report on offensive tackle Earnest Greene III, who is dealing with back stiffness.&quot;Both Juan and Earnest (Greene III), we will learn more about today and see where they are,&quot; said Smart. &quot;They're both coming off of bumps, bruises, and injuries. But hopefully we get them back.&quot;The official status of both players going into Saturday's game against the Volunteers (2-0) will be released on Wednesday evening.College football experts and coaches have hyped the 6-foot-7 freshman during the offseason for his immediate impact on Georgia's offensive line. His work ethic and progression during the team's preparations were recognized, earning him a spot in the starting lineup as right guard.He was the Bulldogs' first true freshman offensive lineman to start in the season opener since 2917.Any update on Gaston's health status will be crucial for the Bulldogs' preparations ahead of their first SEC regular-season game this season against Tennessee.Georgia falls to No. 6 in AP Top 25 poll despite big win over Austin PeayGeorgia's stay in the Top 5 of the AP Top 25 poll lasted for only two weeks, falling two spots to No. 6 after the votes were released on Monday.The Bulldogs, who beat Austin Peay 28-6 to improve to 2-0, accumulated 1,350 points from a poll of 65 sportswriters and broadcasters across the nation.Oregon, which demolished Oklahoma State 69-3 on Saturday, surged up the leaderboard and traded places with Georgia while Miami stayed in No. 5 after Week 2.Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton didn't have a touchdown pass against Austin Peay, but he was automatic when he needed to release the ball.He completed 26 of 34 passes for 227 yards and allowed running backs Nate Frazier and Chauncey Bowens to wreak havoc against the Governors.Frazier ran for 69 yards in 14 carries and had two touchdowns, while Bowens accumulated 56 yards in 11 carries and scored twice for the Bulldogs.Their defense came up with two sacks and one interception to stifle Austin Peay's offense, which could only manage two field goals in the second and third quarters.Georgia's win was a follow-up to its impressive 45-7 victory against Marshall in the series opener.