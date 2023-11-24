Juice Wells NFL Draft: Is the South Carolina WR declaring?

The future of Juice Wells has been one of the hottest discussions among South Carolina fans in recent weeks.

The wide receiver will be completing his fourth season in college football this year, and there's been a lot of speculation about his transition to the professional stage.

However, Wells has quashed the rumors flying around by announcing on social media that he will be returning to South Carolina in 2024.

The wide receive made it known that he will not be available for the last game of the regular season against Clemson.

“Clearing the air, I’m not playing and not holding out for the NFL draft. I’ll be back next year…” Wells wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

It will mark Wells' third season with the Gamecocks, having played his first two years in the landscape at James Madison.

The wide receiver has missed most of the 2023 season due to injury, getting limited to just three games, recording three receptions for 37 yards and one touchdown.

His decision to return adds strength and stability to the Gamecocks wide receiver lineup for the upcoming fall season.

The team will boast a talented group, including players like Nyck Harbor, incoming freshman Mazeo Bennett, O'Mega Blake, Elijah Caldwell, Tyshawn Russell and other promising contributors.

Juice Wells’ draft prospect ahead of 2025

Juice Wells gained a considerable level of attention in college football following an impressive 2022 campaign with the Gamecocks.

He was widely anticipated to be a top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, his prospects were hampered by an injury this season.

In his inaugural season with the Gamecocks in 2022, Juice Wells earned first-team all-SEC honors. He accomplished that by making an impressive 68 catches for 928 yards and scoring six touchdowns.

There were a lot of expectations from him for this season before he got injured.

South Carolina's offensive performance has faced some challenges in the absence of Wells this season. The team has averaged 27.7 points in 11 games, of which Wells only appeared in three. That's a decrease from the 32.2 points per game they achieved in 2022.

The wide receiver's return to college football in 2024 offers him another opportunity to impress. He could once again establish himself as one of the top wideouts in the landscape next season.

That could make him a potential early-round pick ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.