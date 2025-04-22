Julian Lewis' father claims Colorado QB has bulked up as he lauds Coach Prime's staff

Julian Lewis’ father is pleased with his son's physical development since arriving in Colorado. The true freshman quarterback enrolled early at the university during the winter and took part in the spring camp, where he was able to impress the Buffaloes' coaching staff.

Ad

Following the conclusion of the spring game during the weekend, Carlton Lewis commented on the growth of his son through the spring practice. On an X post on Tuesday, he lauded the team at Colorado for Juju’s physical development while disclosing his new weight.

“God is good! To witness his mental and physical growth from Jan to Apr is amazing,” Carlton Lewis said. “He’s up to 200lbs, healthy and moving better than ever. CU sports medicine, nutrition and strength have done an amazing job. #TrustGod and #TheProcess.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Lewis had a fair outing for his level of experience during the Colorado spring game on Saturday. He completed 10 of 18 passes for 63 yards and a touchdown against a solid defense. The quarterback commented on the experience following the game at Folsom Field.

“I guess there’s a little anxiety going out there," Lewis said. "just (with) this crowd and stuff like that, a bigger stadium than I’ve ever been in, so I guess (there was) a little bit (of nervousness). But, this is what I signed up for. I knew what I was getting into. So, there’s no complaint. It’s just a lot to grow from.”

Ad

Lewis is undeniably talented, but his readiness for the 2025 starting job remains in question. Julian Lewis competes for the starting role with Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter and dark horse Ryan Staub.

Julian Lewis comments on relationship with Kaidon Salter as race for the starting job intensifies

Julian Lewis’ biggest rival in the race for the starting role at Colorado is Kaidon Salter, who was brought in via the transfer portal. Having been in a healthy competition through the spring practice, they were both asked about their bond and the 5-star recruit had nothing but kind words for his senior.

Ad

“We got such a great quarterback room just in people in terms of that,” Lewis said after the spring game. “He's a big bro. It's kind of just getting his little tips and tricks he's got."

The Colorado QB added,

“He's on his last season, I'm on my first, so I can't really knock him and say he doesn't know something because he's been there and done that. So just getting to listen to his little tips and tricks he sends to me.”

Salter arrives in Boulder with a lot of experience following his four-year tenure at Liberty. Entering his final season of eligibility in 2025, he's considered to be the favorite for the starting role. However, Lewis will be out to provide stern competition for the role through the fall camp.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Farouk Yusuf Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.



A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.



Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.



Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place