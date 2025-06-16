JuJu Lewis' teammate, Preston Hodge, shares major personal update with childhood love [PHOTOS]

Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Preston Hodge may have had a bitter end to the 2024 season, missing out on the final four games due to injury, but he is having a sweet start ahead of the upcoming 2025 season. On Sunday, JuJu Lewis' teammate made a major announcement on Instagram.

Hodge posted photos with his longtime love, Cielo, in what appears to be a courtside wedding in Dallas. The couple exchanged their vows in front of close friends and family.

“Two are better than one... and we’ve known that since we were 15. With God at the center and love all around, we said ‘I do,’” Hodge captioned his Instagram post.

The post featured stunning black-and-white wedding photos of the couple walking hand-in-hand.

Cielo also made a heartfelt post to mark wedding with Preston Hodge

Cielo also posted after her wedding with longtime love Preston Hodge, whom she has known since she was 15. Unlike calling for a big wedding, the couple rather kept it small, only inviting a select few people, as confirmed from Cielo's wedding post, which came with a heartfelt caption.

"No grand venue. No big production. Just us, the people we love, and a promise we’ve been living since we were kids. Forever with you, 5•30•25," she captioned the post.

Among the comments section filled with warm wishes, Preston's comment and love for Cielo stood out. He wrote:

"Cheers to Forever with my Forever Partner."

Preston Hodge's comment

Cielo and Preston also share a son, but they haven't revealed his name yet. On Father's Day, she posted glimpses of the father-son duo with a heartfelt caption appreciating first-time father Preston.

"Happy First Father’s Day💙 Through the chaos, the late nights, the early mornings, and everything in between," she wrote.

"You show up with love, patience, strength, and the kind of presence only a dad can give. Watching you love our son, protect our family, and lead with so much intention has been one of the greatest gifts. Life is busy. But having you as my husband and watching you become a dad has been nothing short of beautiful. We are so blessed to have you."

On the football field, Preston Hodge is returning to Colorado for one more season.

