Julian Fleming crash: What happened to the former Penn State star and his girlfriend?

Former Penn State wide receiver Julian Fleming was involved in a tragic ATV accident on Friday. According to a report on Saturday night from reporter Nick Zelaya, Fleming and his girlfriend, Alyssa Boyd, were in an ATV crash on Friday night. Fleming reportedly suffered serious injuries and Boyd was pronounced dead at the scene.

"BREAKING: Former Southern Columbia and Penn State WR Julian Fleming was in an ATV crash on Friday night, sustaining serious injuries. The passenger, Alyssa Boyd, was Fleming’s girlfriend who was pronounced dead at the scene according to Pennsylvania State Police. Reports say the ATV hit a deer and neither riders were wearing safety equipment. Prayers to the Fleming and Boyd families."

The crash occurred in Bradford County in Pennsylvania. Shortly after the crash occurred, the Pennsylvania State Police arrived on the scene. According to the press release, the ATV was driving north on Painter Lick Lane when it was struck by a deer that ran onto the road. Unfortunately, neither Julian Fleming nor his girlfriend, Alyssa Boyd, was wearing safety equipment.

As a result, both Fleming and Boyd were thrown from the ATV upon impact. Police on the scene confirmed that a deceased deer was found near the scene, consistent with the damage found on the ATV.

The Julian Fleming ATV crash is still under investigation

While the crash occurred on Friday night, it is still under investigation. Shortly after the crash, Julian Fleming was transported to Guthrie Troy Community Hospital. He reportedly suffered severe injuries, but the exact nature of his injuries was not released to the public.

Fleming finished his final year of college football in the 2024 season. After four years at Ohio State, he transferred to Penn State before last season. He took a step back from the previous two seasons, registering 14 receptions for 176 yards and one TD.

Fleming was not selected in the 2025 NFL draft. Afterward, he signed with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent. However, when Packers' rookie minicamp came around, he was not listed as a player on the team and not even as a tryout.

It was later revealed that Julian Fleming had traveled to Green Bay but turned away because he failed the medical checks. The Packers reportedly did not bring him to the facility for the pre-draft visit. So, it is possible that they did not know the extent of his injuries when they signed him.

