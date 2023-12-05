Julian Fleming NFL Draft Projection: When is the Ohio State WR draft eligible? 

After four seasons with the Ohio State Buckeyes, Julian Fleming was one of more than 1,000 players to enter the transfer portal on Monday. He took to X, formerly Twitter, to announce his decision to move on from the program:

"I want to thank Ohio State and all the amazing people who were a part of my rollercoaster of a journey. It was an amazing four years and I have built relationships that will last a lifetime with so many of my fellow players as well as coaches.

"Playing in Columbus has truly been one of the greatest times of my life and I want to take the time to thank the entire Buckeyes nation for all the support! With that being said I am entering my name into the transfer portal for a final year!"

Fleming initially joined the Buckeyes as a five-star prospect, and the fourth-ranked overall prospect, in the 2020 recruiting class. He battled injuries as a true freshman, finishing with seven receptions for 74 yards. His 2021 season was also injury-riddled as Fleming had 86 receiving yards and one touchdown on 12 receptions.

The following season was somewhat of a breakout year for the former highly-touted recruit as he caught 34 passes for 503 yards and six touchdowns. Fleming, however, took a step back in 2023 as he finished with just 270 receiving yards on 26 receptions.

While he has not lived up to his expectations in college, he still has plenty of talent and will look to show that with an increased role.

Here's a look at where and when Fleming is projected to be drafted:

When is Julian Fleming draft eligible and where does he project to land?

Julian Fleming is already draft-eligible, however, he appears unlikely to declare for the 2024 NFL draft. He will, instead, look to rebuild his draft stock after an up-and-down start to his collegiate career. While it remains unclear where he will land, Fleming will need a big season to boost his stock, which currently appears to be all over the place.

Some projections have him being drafted as high as the third round of the 2025 NFL draft, while others project that he will not be drafted at all. While he has the talent to succeed, his professional future will likely be determined by his ability to stay healthy and produce in his fifth and final season of college football.