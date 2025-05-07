Julian Lewis' heartfelt gesture for recruits emphasizes his seriousness for Coach Prime's Colorado

Colorado's Julian Lewis seems serious about his commitment to the program. A recent interview with Colorado reporter Scott Procter revealed that the quarterback actively contributes to Deion Sanders' recruiting strategy. The true freshman hosted a group of recruits last week at his home to get to know them and show them the program.

Ad

On Tuesday, Procter tweeted:

"Cool tidbit from our interview with five-star EDGE Jake Kreul: Julian Lewis hosted a group of recruits at his house this past weekend to hangout with and get to know them. The true freshman QB is already doing his part in recruiting efforts."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The player personnel department at Colorado seems to see Julian Lewis as the key item to sell to recruits soon. Director of player personnel Corey Phillips recently tweeted on Monday that Colorado is the place to be for wide receivers, highlighting the fact that the Buffs have the most wide receivers drafted out of any school in 2025. He also let it be known to potential recruits that they will have a talented signal-caller calling the shots in Julian Lewis.

Ad

"GOOOOOOOD MORNING to all big time high school Wr’s‼️👀 Oh did I mention that just like the guys that got drafted, you too will have a SPECIAL TALENT throwing you the ball. Ain’t that right @JulianLewis10" Wrote Phillips on X

To this, Julian Lewis answered:

"Whole squad more hungry than ever. Surrounded by Legendary former NFL players as coaches…"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

While experienced starter Kaidon Salter is expected to be under the center at Colorado in 2025, Lewis is seen as the quarterback of the future at Boulder. Therefore, he has become a centerpiece of the recruiting strategy for the classes of 2026 and 2027.

Who's going to be Colorado's next running back?

The Colorado Buffs unexpectedly lost Isaiah Augustave to the Virginia Cavaliers, and while it isn't known where Brandon Hood will land, he has also entered the transfer portal. In order to fill in the gap left by the two, the school went to the portal to get Incarnate Word running back DeKalon Taylor.

Taylor is a three-star transfer according to 247Sports. He ran for 909 yards, with nine touchdowns in 152 carries last season. Despite this reinforcement, there's no doubt that Colorado's running game looks somewhat thin for 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andrés Linares Andres is an analyst who has reported on college basketball and college football at Sportskeeda since 2023. Currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in law from Universidad Metropolitana in Venezuela, and has minor in International Relations. Andres holds a college certificate in Sports Entities Management from Unisport Management School in Spain. He is also an alumnus of the FIFA/CIES International Programme in Sports Management by FIFA and Universidad Metropolitana, and has been accepted into the Harvard CORe online program for which he was awarded a grant.



Given his background in sports management, law and business, Andres loves any chance to jump into the industry side of things and explain what's happening behind the curtain. He takes care when it comes to separating the wheat from the chaff and ensures he refers only to appropriate and respected sources.



His favorite college team is the Arkansas Razorbacks. While Troy Aikman and Joe Montana are two of his most favorite QBs, he is also an admirer of Joe Burrow's style and is rooting for Riley Leonard to do well.



Andres is an avid reader, likes adventure sports, dabbles in rock climbing, and is also a scuba diver. He is also an enthusiastic gamer, especially when it comes to strategy PC titles and loves his fair share of Halo. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place