Julian Lewis' heartfelt gesture for recruits emphasizes his seriousness for Coach Prime's Colorado

Colorado's Julian Lewis seems serious about his commitment to the program. A recent interview with Colorado reporter Scott Procter revealed that the quarterback actively contributes to Deion Sanders' recruiting strategy. The true freshman hosted a group of recruits last week at his home to get to know them and show them the program.
On Tuesday, Procter tweeted:
"Cool tidbit from our interview with five-star EDGE Jake Kreul: Julian Lewis hosted a group of recruits at his house this past weekend to hangout with and get to know them. The true freshman QB is already doing his part in recruiting efforts."
The player personnel department at Colorado seems to see Julian Lewis as the key item to sell to recruits soon. Director of player personnel Corey Phillips recently tweeted on Monday that Colorado is the place to be for wide receivers, highlighting the fact that the Buffs have the most wide receivers drafted out of any school in 2025. He also let it be known to potential recruits that they will have a talented signal-caller calling the shots in Julian Lewis.
"GOOOOOOOD MORNING to all big time high school Wr’s‼️👀 Oh did I mention that just like the guys that got drafted, you too will have a SPECIAL TALENT throwing you the ball. Ain’t that right @JulianLewis10" Wrote Phillips on X
To this, Julian Lewis answered:
"Whole squad more hungry than ever. Surrounded by Legendary former NFL players as coaches…"
While experienced starter Kaidon Salter is expected to be under the center at Colorado in 2025, Lewis is seen as the quarterback of the future at Boulder. Therefore, he has become a centerpiece of the recruiting strategy for the classes of 2026 and 2027.
Who's going to be Colorado's next running back?
The Colorado Buffs unexpectedly lost Isaiah Augustave to the Virginia Cavaliers, and while it isn't known where Brandon Hood will land, he has also entered the transfer portal. In order to fill in the gap left by the two, the school went to the portal to get Incarnate Word running back DeKalon Taylor.
Taylor is a three-star transfer according to 247Sports. He ran for 909 yards, with nine touchdowns in 152 carries last season. Despite this reinforcement, there's no doubt that Colorado's running game looks somewhat thin for 2025.
