"Julian Lewis in the portal!": Fans drop unfiltered reactions to Coach Prime announcing his Colorado QB1 for 2025

Coach Prime named Kaidon Salter the starting quarterback for the team’s season opener this Friday against Georgia Tech. Salter beat out freshman Julian “JuJu” Lewis, a five-star recruit from Georgia.
Fans reacted to the announcement on X, with some worried that Lewis might leave the Buffaloes.
“Julian Lewis in the portal!” a fan said.
“Did we think juju was going to 🤔,” one fan wrote.
“Juju hitting that portal sadly dude doesn’t look happy at all,” another fan commented.
Meanwhile, others agreed with the decision to go with the older, more experienced player.
“Right decision, let juju get some reps before the game limit and red shirt him,” one fan wrote.
“As it should be with the transfer senior. You see what you have with them out there before you give the young guy a chance. KS is QB1 baby,” another fan commented.
“Let’s Ride Salt!! 🦬🦬,” a fan said.
Why did Coach Prime choose Kaidon Salter as his QB1?
After the announcement, Coach Prime gave his reason as to why he chose Kaidon Salter.
"The kid has a ton of experience, dual threat, can throw the heck out of the ball as well," he said. "He's the guy. He's the guy at this point. … He's done it before. This is not his first time running out the tunnel and getting the start. ... I like what he did in the spring, and he's growing and growing and growing."
Coach Prime also gave credit to offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and volunteer assistant Byron Leftwich for helping develop Kaidon Salter and guiding the decision to name him the starter.
“I defer to those two coaches to allow me to understand what I see as valid,” he said.
He also mentioned that he hopes Julian Lewis will still get some playing time this season.
During the Big 12 media days, Coach Prime had raved about Salter.
"We definitely want to continue to develop JuJu, but Kaidon is unbelievable," he said. "Kaidon is off the chain. He's been there, done that. He can get the job done. I wouldn't have brought him here if I didn't trust him."
Kaidon Salter spent three seasons as the starting quarterback at Liberty. Over his career there, he passed for 5,889 yards with 56 touchdowns and 17 interceptions, while also rushing for 2,006 yards.