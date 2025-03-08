Julian Lewis Shares Strong Message Ahead of First Spring Game in Colorado

While some teams are moving away from spring games, Colorado is keeping the tradition, and Julian Lewis is reveling in it. The Buffaloes quarterback took to his X account to show him closing up his winter workouts, declaring himself ready for the upcoming spring practice and the spring game.

"Winter workouts year 1 complete! Spring ball up next! PHL 4:13 #KeepWorking"

He also included a reference to the Bible verse Philippians 4:13, which shows the importance of religious belief for the player. The following is the verse in question:

"I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me."

Julian Lewis is a former four-star prospect who enrolled at Colorado in late December 2023. Lewis was a coup for Deion Sanders, as the signal-caller had initially committed to USC. When he decommitted on November 17th of last year, Colorado was quick to act, getting a commitment on November 21st.

Julian Lewis was ranked as the 10th-best quarterback and 15th-best overall player out of Georgia in the class of 2025, according to 247 Sports. ESPN ranked him higher, having him as the best second-overall quarterback prospect in the class of 2025.

Why did Julian Lewis change USC for Colorado?

Soon after he reclassed in mid to late November of last year, Lewis went on ESPN's "The Pat McAfee Show" to announce his decision to join Deion Sander's Colorado. It seems it was all a case of serendipity for both parties.

Later on, he gave ESPN the following reasoning for joining the Buffaloes:

"I'm excited for the opportunity to get to work and compete," Lewis told ESPN. "Colorado wasn't recruiting me until I reclassed, so it really was perfect timing. This is only the beginning. I trust Coach Prime and [offensive coordinator Pat] Shurmur to help me become the player that I want to be."

The ability of the Colorado Buffaloes to quickly get him after reclassing shows how Deion Sanders' star power is an asset in the recruiting game. Julian Lewis is expected to fight for the starting position with Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter through the spring and summer.

