Julian Lewis shares strong message after receiving prestigious accolade

Julian Lewis added another accolade to his impressive resume this weekend. The Colorado signee was named High School Quarterback of the Year by the National Quarterback Club. This was a recognition of his performance in his senior season at Carrollton (Georgia).

Lewis took to social media to express his gratitude for the latest achievement. On Saturday, he posted a picture of himself holding the award while standing with three other people in front of the podium at the ceremony. He captioned the post with:

“Honored to be recognized as HS QB of the Year and thankful for everyone who has been a part of my journey so far. #TrustGod #KeepWorking

This marked another accolade for Julian Lewis since signing for Colorado. He was also named Gatorade Georgia Player of the Year in December. This shows the level of talent the Buffaloes are getting in him and what he could offer the program right from his freshman season.

Julian Lewis faces significant competition for the starting role

Julian Lewis was thought to be the direct successor of Shedeur Sanders at Colorado after committing in November. However, he now faces competition from Kaidon Salter, who was acquired via the transfer portal this offseason.

However, the quarterback committed to Colorado ready to compete. He noted this while announcing his flip from USC to the Buffaloes on the Pat McAfee Show in November.

“It’s big for me, just coming in after Shedeur, seeing what he’s done at Colorado and what he’s turned it into,” Lewis said on McAfee’s show. “It’s definitely a blessing to get to this position, coming in after him with his dad.

“Coach Prime has always said the best man is going to play. That’s really what I wanted, was to be able to compete ... I don’t have much fun sitting on the bench, so I want to come to where I have a chance to play.”

Julian Lewis’ father, TC Lewis, also expressed confidence in his son’s ability to compete. Colorado will offer him a lot of that in the upcoming college football season.

“Julian loves to compete; he’s extremely excited for the challenge that lies ahead in college football,” said TC Lewis, Julian’s father. “What ‘Coach Prime’ and Colorado provide for him in regards to development and a path to play are exceptional.”

Lewis faces stiff competition in Kaidon Salter, who possesses a lot of experience in the college football landscape. He’s spent the last four seasons at Liberty, throwing for 5,283 yards and 59 touchdowns. He has only one year of eligibility left.

