"Julian has a pure god given arm": Deion Sanders' star WR raves about Colorado QB while fans await Coach Prime's decision

With just under two weeks before their season opener against Georgia Tech on August 29, the Colorado Buffaloes are still deciding who will start at quarterback. After Shedeur Sanders moved on to the NFL, Deion Sanders is choosing between veteran transfer Kaidon Salter from Liberty and freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis.

Sanders has not yet named a starter or revealed whether one QB will play all the snaps or if both will share time.

Meanwhile, after Tuesday’s practice, Colorado wide receiver Sincere Brown praised both contenders, saying:

“Kaidon is very wise, very experienced. He can facilitate very well. Julian has a pure god given arm. From a talent stand point, they both got it.”

Kaidon Salter. NCAA Football: Colorado Spring Game - Source: Imagn

Another transfer receiver, Hykeem Williams, praised Lewis when asked who had impressed him most during fall camp.

"I know for sure JuJu," Williams said. "He's that."

Julian "JuJu" Lewis. NCAA Football: Colorado Spring Game - Source: Imagn

While the QB1 is still undecided, the Buffs have had a big shake-up at wide receiver this offseason as well. Deion Sanders' Colorado lost its top four receivers from last year in Travis Hunter, LaJohntay Wester, Will Sheppard and Jimmy Horn Jr.

Pete Nakos on the quarterback battle at Deion Sanders’ Colorado

During the Big 12 media days in July, Deion Sanders shared his thoughts on Julian Lewis and Kaidon Salter

"We definitely want to continue to develop JuJu (Lewis), but Kaidon is off the chain," Sanders said. "He's been there, done that and can get the job done. I wouldn't have brought him here if I didn't trust him.

"But JuJu is coming around the mountain when he comes, and I love him. I love what he brings to the table. I don't know how it's going to play out. As long as it plays out, we can't lose either way, with either of those two."

On3 insider Pete Nakos shared his thoughts on the quarterback competition at Colorado on August 13.

"Salter is the more experienced of the two quarterbacks, playing in 30 career games," Nakos wrote. "One source told On3 that they give the Liberty transfer the edge at this point to win the competition."

However, Nakos also emphasized that Lewis, despite being a freshman, is still very much in the mix. He reported that Colorado might consider a platoon approach, with Lewis seeing some playing time alongside Salter during games.

