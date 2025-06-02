Julian Sayin Heisman predictions: Exploring Ohio State QB’s chances at CFB’s most prestigious individual award

Julian Sayin hasn't started his first game at Ohio State yet, but the bookies already think he could be a dark horse for the Heisman Trophy next season. The former five-star prospect from Carlsbad High School in California has the the fifth-best odds to win the coveted award, according to BetMGM.

However, Sayin will have to earn the starting job at Columbus first. The signal-caller is battling for the starting spot with Lincoln Kienholz, and it's expected that Ryan Day will name a starter during the summer or early fall.

However, many agree that Sayin is likely the next starting quarterback of the Buckeyes. If he earns the QB1 role, he'll be one step closer to bagging the trophy.

Julian Sayin 2025 Heisman odds: Where he stands now

Julian Sayin has +1800 odds of winning the Heisman Trophy, according to BetMGM. That ties him with South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers, Oregon's Dante Moore and Florida's DJ Lagway at the fifth spot.

The favorite to win is Texas' Arch Manning with +600 odds, followed closely by LSU's Garrett Nussmeier (+850). Sayin's teammate, Jeremiah Smith, and Clemson's Cade Clubnik share the third spot with +1000 odds.

Ohio State’s Heisman history: Can Julian Sayin join the list?

Along with Oklahoma and Notre Dame, Ohio State has the most Heisman Trophy winners in history, with seven players. Les Horvath was the first Buckeye to win it in 1944, before Vic Janowicz in 1950 and Howard Cassady in 1955. The other three winners from the program are Archie Griffin (1974 and 1975), Eddie George (1995), and Troy Smith (2006).

Griffin is the only player to win the award twice in history. If Julian Sayin earns it next season, he would be the third Ohio State quarterback to do so, joining Horvath and Smith.

