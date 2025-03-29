Just 5 months after ACL surgery, Florida QB turns heads during pro day

Graham Mertz impressed fans with his performance on Thursday during the Florida Gators' pro day. The former starting quarterback played five games last year before he suffered a season-ending torn ACL injury on Oct. 12, 2024. He is no longer eligible to continue his college football career and will enter the 2025 NFL draft.

Mertz participated in the Florida Gators pro day to showcase his ability and hope to attract the interest of an NFL team. On Friday, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero posted on X praising the quarterback for his performance after the injury with a video of Mertz completing a 58-yard pass.

"Quick healer: Five months after ACL surgery, former Florida QB Graham Mertz threw a 58-pass script at his pro day with only four balls hitting the ground. #Saints OC Doug Nussmeier was there, as well as QB coaches for Houston, Miami and Dallas," Pelissero tweeted.

Several fans supported Mertz in reaction to Pelissero's tweet.

"Very impressive to come back from that. Hopefully he gets a good shot at making it in the NFL," a fan wrote.

"I think he can definitely make a career as a backup at least. Can operate an offense," another fan commented.

"Good for you brother! Back in the fight!(Flexed bicep emoji)," a third fan replied.

Mertz joins a talented class of quarterbacks that might get selected before him in the upcoming draft. One QB that is expected to be picked early in the draft is Cam Ward. The former Miami Hurricanes star completed 305 passes for 4,313 yards and 39 touchdowns last season. He was also a finalist for the 2024 Heisman Trophy, which was awarded to cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter.

Another quarterback who will likely be picked before Mertz is Jaxson Dart. In his final year with the Ole Miss Rebels, he completed 276 passes for 4,279 yards and 29 touchdowns.

How did Graham Mertz perform in the 2023 season with the Florida Gators?

In the 2023 season, Graham Mertz displayed NFL quarterback potential, ranking eighth in most passing yards in the Southeastern Conference with 261 completed passes for 2,903 yards and 20 touchdowns.

One of the highlights of the 2023 season for Mertz was the team's 41-39 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks on Oct. 14. He led Florida to victory with 30 completions on 48 attempts, totalling 423 yards and three touchdowns.

His performance from the 2023 season may convince an NFL team that he could lead a franchise.

