“Just awful”, “so sad” - CFB fans send heartfelt condolences as ex-Penn State star Julian Fleming and GF suffer tragic crash

Former Penn State wide receiver Julian Fleming was injured in an ATV crash on Friday that claimed the life of his girlfriend, Alyssa Boyd. The accident happened just after 8:00 p.m. at Columbia Township, Bradford County, Pennsylvania.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Fleming drove a 2024 Yamaha ATV north on Painter Lick Lane when a deer ran into the road, leading to the crash. Boyd rode as a passenger and died at the scene. Fleming was taken to Guthrie Troy Community Hospital with serious injuries.

After the news broke, fans shared their prayers and support on X.

“Just awful. 🙏🏻,” a fan said.

“🙏🙏🙏Prayers for Julian. This hurts my heart. Prayers for Alyssa's family and friends. Fly High with God, Alyssa,” another wrote.

“God please put your hands on Julian and the Boyd family,” a fan commented.

Police said neither Fleming nor Boyd wore safety gear at the time. Emergency crews from Guthrie EMS and the Troy Fire Department responded to the crash.

“So sad,” another fan said.

“Life isn’t fair sometimes. Prayers to all involved 😔,” one wrote.

“Prayers 🙏🏽,” a fan commented.

Exact nature of Julian Fleming’s injuries have not been made public

After four years at Ohio State, Julian Fleming transferred to Penn State for his final year of eligibility. During the 2024 season with the Nittany Lions, he recorded 14 receptions for 176 yards and one score in 16 games.

The wide receiver went undrafted in the 2025 NFL draft. He subsequently signed with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent. However, when the team held its rookie minicamp, Fleming was neither listed on the roster nor among tryout participants. It was later revealed that he had travelled to Green Bay but was turned away after failing medical checks due to preexisting hip and back injuries.

Following his release, a Pennsylvania-based reporter said that several teams, including the San Francisco 49ers, Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders expressed interest in possibly giving Fleming another chance in the NFL later in 2025.

However, that possibility now appears uncertain. After the crash, Fleming sustained what authorities described as a “suspected serious injury.”

The exact nature of Fleming’s injuries have not been made public, and the crash remains under investigation by state police.

