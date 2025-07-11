"Just can’t lose to your biggest rival": Paul Finebaum mounts pressure on Ryan Day while giving anecdotes of Michigan's 2024 debacle

Last season, Ohio State won its first national championship since 2014. It was the first title for Ryan Day and quieted down some critics who doubted his ability to win a natty. However, even with the success, there’s still one big shadow hanging over Day’s head: Michigan.

Ohio State has lost to its biggest rival four years in a row, and those losses haven’t been close. Michigan has won each game by an average of 11.5 points. For many Buckeyes fans, losing to the Wolverines is a lingering pain.

On ESPN’s “Get Up” on Friday, college football expert Paul Finebaum said Day is under immense pressure due to this.

“We saw what happened to Michigan last year,” Finebaum said. “Now, listen, they were without the head coach, they were without their roster, but it’s very difficult to repeat. And remember, in addition to trying to repeat, Ryan Day has to figure out a way to beat Michigan. He hasn’t done it in so long, I can’t even remember. I think it’s been four straight losses.

“You just can’t lose to your biggest rival in the biggest game of the year, every single time and hope you have a good lifestyle, in spite of a national championship on his trophy case.”

Ryan Day's team's chances at the national title in 2025

ESPN’s FPI predicts the Buckeyes will finish with a 10-2 record next season. They have a 40.3% chance to win the Big Ten, a 70.6% chance to make the college football playoff and the best chance in the conference, with 10.8%, to win a second straight natty.

Ohio State is predicted to compete at the top of the Big Ten along with Penn State and Oregon. The FPI thinks it’s unlikely any of these programs will have a perfect season because of tough games ahead.

One big challenge for the Bucks will be the Nittany Lions. Ohio State has beaten the program eight times in a row and leads the overall series 24-8. But this year, Penn State has Jim Knowles, Ohio State’s former defensive coordinator, running its defense.

BetMGM sees the Buckeyes as the favorite to win the national championship in 2025, with their odds set at +500.

Meanwhile, Ryan Day's team will have its rematch against Michigan on the road on Nov. 29 to close its regular season.

