“Just for clicks”: Fans react as Coach Prime’s new recruit Julian Lewis asks Colorado players to leave him alone

Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, has done a great job of turning the Colorado Buffaloes around. He led them in his second season to their first winning season in years. He has transformed the program from one viewed as one of the worst in Division I into a premier destination for recruits.

This was proven when the Colorado Buffaloes successfully signed quarterback Julian Lewis, one of the best recruits in the nation. Lewis played at Carrollton High School in Carrollton, Georgia. According to ESPN, he is the No. 12 player in the nation and No. 4 quarterback.

On Wednesday, the Buffaloes posted a video of Lewis and other players working out.

The video shows Lewis' teammates joking around about where he is from. When he asked his teammates to leave him alone, he referenced the famous streamer Sketch, which drew a reaction from users on X.

"Just brotherly luv. If your friends can’t make fun of you, they are not your family or friends. Carry on," one fan tweeted.

"Will Julian be able to see over the Oline?," one fan tweeted.

Lmao they gonna bully that ***** right into the portal. Keep it up," one fan tweeted.

"I can tell you never could deal with your peers joking with you, if you call that bullying. They all just having fun, no need to make ridiculous assumptions," one fan tweeted.

Coach Prime is punished after mentioning Julian Lewis during a livestream

Coach Prime hosts a coaching show on YouTube and the Colorado Buffaloes watch that show. However, two episodes were taken down and the Buffaloes will no longer be streaming the show because Sanders committed a minor NCAA recruiting violation.

Coach Prime discussed Julian Lewis on his show before he signed with the Buffaloes. After Sanders made this violation in November, he reported it. As his punishment, he will need to attend additional rules education sessions.

Furthermore, the Buffaloes are also being punished. Their in-person recruiting days will be reduced by four in the 2025 spring contact period. However, this incident does not affect Lewis' eligibility to compete for Colorado.

