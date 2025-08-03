  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "Just delete social media and don’t look at it": CJ Carr shares his hot take on handling Notre Dame QB spotlight

"Just delete social media and don’t look at it": CJ Carr shares his hot take on handling Notre Dame QB spotlight

By Maliha
Published Aug 03, 2025 16:06 GMT
Syndication: South Bend Tribune - Source: Imagn
Syndication: South Bend Tribune (image credit: IMAGN)

ESPN analyst Greg McElroy predicted that CJ Carr would be Notre Dame’s starting quarterback for the 2025 season. However, Fighting Irish quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli said that the competition between Carr and Kenny Minchey remains evenly split.

Ad

Amid the speculation and battle for the QB1 role, Carr has made a conscious effort to block out distractions.

"You just delete social media and don’t look at it," Carr said on Saturday, via Irish Sports Daily.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

At Notre Dame’s first fall camp practice, reporters noticed a sign of commitment from Carr, who threw alone while other quarterbacks stretched together.

Carr is working hard to meet expectations, especially with Irish offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock noting the unit’s huge progress due to continuity in the scheme.

"I think we are much further along in our offensive scheme than we were on day one of fall camp last year," Carr said. "I think that's because of the spring, second year in the offense obviously, but the spring was a big period for us and then this summer we got to come out here every other day and just work with the players, no coaches."
Ad

Marcus Freeman is expected to name his starting quarterback before training camp ends and full preparations for the Miami game begin.

CJ Carr shares his feelings about returning QB Tyler Buchner

Notre Dame brought in Tyler Buchner as part of its 2021 class, and he earned the starting quarterback role in the 2022 season. However, an injury sidelined him, and he transferred to Alabama.

Ad

For the 2025 season, Buchner returned to the Fighting Irish's quarterback group, and CJ Carr had high praise for him.

"He's been great," Carr said on Saturday via On3's Tyler Horka. "He's a very smart, intellectual guy. Really funny. Just a great addition to the room. We're excited to have him, and he brings a good energy every morning. It's been good to have him."

Carr and Notre Dame program will start their 2025 season on Aug. 31 against Miami.

About the author
Maliha

Maliha

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

Know More
Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications