"Just delete social media and don’t look at it": CJ Carr shares his hot take on handling Notre Dame QB spotlight

ESPN analyst Greg McElroy predicted that CJ Carr would be Notre Dame’s starting quarterback for the 2025 season. However, Fighting Irish quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli said that the competition between Carr and Kenny Minchey remains evenly split.Amid the speculation and battle for the QB1 role, Carr has made a conscious effort to block out distractions.&quot;You just delete social media and don’t look at it,&quot; Carr said on Saturday, via Irish Sports Daily.At Notre Dame’s first fall camp practice, reporters noticed a sign of commitment from Carr, who threw alone while other quarterbacks stretched together.Carr is working hard to meet expectations, especially with Irish offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock noting the unit’s huge progress due to continuity in the scheme.&quot;I think we are much further along in our offensive scheme than we were on day one of fall camp last year,&quot; Carr said. &quot;I think that's because of the spring, second year in the offense obviously, but the spring was a big period for us and then this summer we got to come out here every other day and just work with the players, no coaches.&quot;Marcus Freeman is expected to name his starting quarterback before training camp ends and full preparations for the Miami game begin.CJ Carr shares his feelings about returning QB Tyler BuchnerNotre Dame brought in Tyler Buchner as part of its 2021 class, and he earned the starting quarterback role in the 2022 season. However, an injury sidelined him, and he transferred to Alabama.For the 2025 season, Buchner returned to the Fighting Irish's quarterback group, and CJ Carr had high praise for him.&quot;He's been great,&quot; Carr said on Saturday via On3's Tyler Horka. &quot;He's a very smart, intellectual guy. Really funny. Just a great addition to the room. We're excited to have him, and he brings a good energy every morning. It's been good to have him.&quot;Carr and Notre Dame program will start their 2025 season on Aug. 31 against Miami.