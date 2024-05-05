"Just found this" - $14M worth Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin shares nostalgic throwback of ex-wife Layla and Tennessee days 

Lane Kiffin is one of the most lively college football coaches on social media. The Ole Miss coach has gained fame for his unique approach to the use of social media, especially on X. He is known for his free-wheeling, trolling job and sharing some information about himself.

Kiffin, who has a net worth of $14 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, shared another post that got people talking on Saturday. It featured an old newspaper page that had his ex-wife Layla with their children. The News-Sentinel newspaper page gave an insight into further pages, which discuss the tailgating tradition with Layla.

The edition of the News-Sentinel newspaper was published on Sept. 4, 2009. This was just ahead of Lane Kiffin’s first season as the head coach of Tennessee, where he spent just one season before moving to USC. The coach captioned the nostalgic post with:

"Just found this”

When did Lane Kiffin and Layla separate?

Lane Kiffin and Layla were married for 12 years. The two first met in 1999 and soon began dating. They exchanged vows in 2004 during Lane's tenure at USC. However, their marriage came to an end in 2016.

The marriage between the two was blessed with three children: daughters Landry and Presley, and son Knox. The eventual decision to separate after more than a decade was mutual between the couple. Lane conveyed to Fox Sports following their decision:

"After a lot of careful thought and consideration, Layla and I have mutually decided to divorce,” Kiffin said. “We are fully committed to our kids' future being our No. 1 priority."

"We will maintain an amicable relationship with respect for each other as we raise these three wonderful children. We will have no further comments and appreciate respect for our family's privacy," Kiffin added.

Ole Miss is touted for something big next season

Lane Kiffin has done a brilliant job in his four years so far at Ole Miss. He's made the program a force to reckon with in the Southeastern Conference and the entire college football landscape. Following an 11-2 finish last season, the Rebels are touted for something huge in 2024.

With the College Football Playoff expanding to 12 teams next season, Ole Miss is projected to make its inaugural participation in the postseason tournament next season. They are also viewed as a contender for the SEC championship, showcasing Kiffin's brilliant work with the program.